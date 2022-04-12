News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Vulnerable if Momentum Re-Asserts
2022-04-12 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices on Shaky Ground Ahead of US Inventory Data as China Covid Cases Rise
2022-04-12 03:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable
2022-04-11 23:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Snaps Back After Breakout Falls Flat
2022-04-11 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-11 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Dives to Start the Week, USDJPY Ready for CPI…But Intervention?
2022-04-12 01:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
More View more
Crude Oil Prices on Shaky Ground Ahead of US Inventory Data as China Covid Cases Rise

Crude Oil Prices on Shaky Ground Ahead of US Inventory Data as China Covid Cases Rise

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Brent Oil, WTI Crude Oil, China, Inventory, API, EIA - Talking Points

  • China’s handle on Covid questionable as cases remain high, US orders staff to leave country
  • EIA and API US crude oil inventory data in focus as traders weigh global economic pains
  • The WTI crude technical outlook appears bearish after breaking below a key trendline

Brent crude oil prices fell below $100 per barrel overnight as fears of an economic slowdown permeated further through markets. Those fears also drove WTI crude prices lower along with US equity indexes as well. The coordinated oil releases planned by the United States and International Energy Agency (IEA) are easing concerns over inadequate supply as major economies exit from Covid containment strategies.

However, Chinese cities, including the mega-city and financial hub Shanghai, continue to face government-imposed lockdowns as part of China’s “Covid-Zero” plan. While restrictions in Shanghai are starting to ease, the potential for outbreaks and subsequent lockdowns in other Chinese cities remains a real threat to oil and other demand-sensitive commodities.

China is under close watch for traders as daily case counts rise higher in Shanghai. The US State Department today ordered non-essential personnel to leave the country. Beijing’s policies surrounding Covid, including its policy of separating parents and children, were cited in a consulate advisory message. The move may indicate that the United States believes the situation may persist for some time.

Elsewhere, traders will be keyed into US inventory figures. Oil prices fell last week on a surprise inventory build, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Tonight, the American Petroleum Institute will report crude stocks data for the week ending April 08. The EIA will follow up the following day with its own data. Analysts expect to see the EIA report a build of 1.36 million barrels. A bigger-than-expected number would likely provide a headwind to oil prices.

Crude Oil Technical Forecast

WTI crude prices broke through a trendline and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) overnight. The 100-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around the 88 mark may provide the next big level of support if prices extend lower. Bulls would aim to recapture the surrendered trendline and 50-day SMA on a rebound. The Relative strength Index (RSI) is moving lower below the center line.

Crude Oil Chart Daily Chart

wti crude

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes China CPI Ahead of Event-Heavy Week
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes China CPI Ahead of Event-Heavy Week
2022-04-10 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Weighs Risks in APAC Trade Ahead of Weekend
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Weighs Risks in APAC Trade Ahead of Weekend
2022-04-07 23:00:00
Bitcoin Slides Ahead of APAC Trade as Australia’s Trade Balance Nears
Bitcoin Slides Ahead of APAC Trade as Australia’s Trade Balance Nears
2022-04-06 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Prices Probe Support as FOMC Minutes, China CPI Near
Gold Price Forecast: Prices Probe Support as FOMC Minutes, China CPI Near
2022-04-06 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude