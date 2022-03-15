News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Consolidates After Failing to Push Back Above Former Support
2022-03-14 22:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Holding Firm Amidst Rising Tensions in Ukraine & Looming Fed
2022-03-14 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall as China Lockdowns Dampen Demand Outlook
2022-03-15 04:30:00
Australian Dollar Tanks With Commodities as Risks Sink in. Where to For AUD/USD?
2022-03-15 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stuck at Support for Lift-Off
2022-03-14 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Falls as Commodity Pullback Saps Inflation Expectations Ahead of FOMC
2022-03-15 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Potential Double Top Forms - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-03-14 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
British Pound Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure at 1.3000
2022-03-14 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Gains as US Bond Yields Soar Ahead of Fed Liftoff
2022-03-14 18:00:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
More View more
Gold Falls as Commodity Pullback Saps Inflation Expectations Ahead of FOMC

Gold Falls as Commodity Pullback Saps Inflation Expectations Ahead of FOMC

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, XAU, Ukraine, China, Inflation, Real Yields, - Talking Points

  • Ukraine and Russia peace talks sap some of gold’s geopolitical risk premium
  • China’s new wave of lockdowns is weighing on gold-friendly real yields
  • XAU/USD may target the 1900 level after a bearish MACD crossover

Gold prices fell into Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session after peace talks concluded for the day between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators. While little progress was made, the negotiations are set to resume tonight, and hopes are rising over the prospect of ending the conflict. That hope is being reflected in the global financial market through a slightly risk-on tone. A ceasefire is the most immediate concession being sought from Ukrainian diplomats.

That slight risk-on tone weighed on gold prices, which have risen sharply since the war started. Some of the premium priced into gold was in response to an acute increase across commodity prices, which inflamed inflation expectations. That benefited gold’s inflation-hedging appeal. Commodities saw broad weakness overnight on a new wave of Chinese Covid lockdowns, with oil prices falling more than 5%. Market-based inflation gauges dropped in response as traders ditched inflation-indexed Treasuries, pushing real yields higher to gold’s detriment.

The yellow metal may see more downside this week if talks between Ukraine and Russia advance. A ceasefire agreement would mark a significant achievement that would likely drag gold prices even lower. Traders will be monitoring the newswires on that front closely. Meanwhile, reports around Kyiv show that fighting has only intensified, and several more reports of civilian casualties have crossed the wires.

Gold traders will also be keenly focused on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due out later this week. The FOMC is expected to hike its benchmark rate by 25 basis points in the first US rate hike since the Covid pandemic started. The committee’s updated economic projections, including its so-called “dot plot,” is another potential market mover. The concern over the Fed not doing enough to tamp down on inflation has grown in recent months, and a more aggressive dot plot or commentary from Governor Jerome Powell may help quell those fears. For gold, a surprisingly hawkish tone would likely weigh further on prices.

Gold Technical Forecast

Prices are on the move lower, with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level shifting into focus as potential support. A break below that would introduce the psychologically imposing 1900 level. That comes within a week of prices piercing below the 2000 level. MACD crossed below its signal line overnight, which puts a bearish tone on the technical outlook. However, a rebound may see bulls attempt to recapture the 2000 level, but intermediate resistance from the 38.2% Fib is possible.

Gold Daily Chart

xauusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Eyes Chinese Economic Data After Falling on Broad Commodity Weakness
NZD/USD Eyes Chinese Economic Data After Falling on Broad Commodity Weakness
2022-03-15 00:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes 200-Day SMA as APAC Trading Kicks Off Ahead of High-Impact Events
AUD/USD Eyes 200-Day SMA as APAC Trading Kicks Off Ahead of High-Impact Events
2022-03-14 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Back to $100 a Barrel, Ukraine a Wildcard
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Back to $100 a Barrel, Ukraine a Wildcard
2022-03-11 07:38:00
Gold Prices Sit Between Ukraine Risks and Fed Rate Hike Bets as Weekend Nears
Gold Prices Sit Between Ukraine Risks and Fed Rate Hike Bets as Weekend Nears
2022-03-11 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed