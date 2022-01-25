News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-24 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally?
2022-01-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Turning Ugly
2022-01-22 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye 5-Year Treasury Auction as FOMC, PCE Approach
2022-01-25 04:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2022-01-24 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
More View more
Gold Prices Eye 5-Year Treasury Auction as FOMC, PCE Approach

Gold Prices Eye 5-Year Treasury Auction as FOMC, PCE Approach

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, XAU/USD, FOMC, Treasury Auction, Yields, Technical Outlook – Talking Points

  • Gold prices gain overnight on haven flows as Wall Street volatility persists
  • Strong 2-year Treasury auction helped push yields lower, 5-year auction eyed
  • XAU/USD establishes support at former area of major resistance as prices rise

Gold prices held firm overnight despite a US Dollar that was charged on safe-haven flows amid a volatile New York trading session. US stocks managed to close in the green after a late-day rally, marking an impressive intraday turnaround. The broad risk aversion and volatility was the likely driver for bullion prices.

A healthy amount of buying in the Treasury market also helped gold by pushing yields lower across the short-end of the curve, while longer-dated yields trimmed losses as stocks rebounded. Bullion is sensitive to Treasury yields, as the metal is a non-interest-bearing asset. Treasury rates have risen sharply since early December, boosted by increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve rate hike bets.

However, those rate hike bets may have become too aggressive. An overnight auction of $54 billion in 2-year Treasury notes was met with strong demand on Monday in the United States. The auction saw the highest demand seen since early 2020. That suggests the hawkish bets calling for nearly four Fed rate hikes in 2022 may be overdone. This is a good sign for gold as higher demand for bonds raises the price. Bond yields fall when prices rise.

Bullion traders have a busy week ahead, with the Federal Reserve’s policy decision set to cross the wires on Wednesday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may push back on some of the aggressive market pricing on rates during the post-FOMC press conference. Markets are currently pricing in nearly 100 basis points of hiking, which is likely more than the Fed is comfortable with currently despite the recent hawkish shift among even more dovish board members.

Later this week, the Fed’s preferred inflation metric, the personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE), is slated to drop. Analysts expect a reading of 4.8% year-on-year in the core segment of the price index for December. That would represent a small increase from November. It would also be prudent to keep an eye on the 5-year note Treasury auction tonight to help gauge overall bond demand. Another strong auction could help drive down rates on the shorter end of the curve. That would likely bode well for gold prices.

Gold Technical Forecast

Gold prices rose from a newly establish level of support, which served as resistance numerous times going back to July 2021. The next target for bulls is likely the November high at 1877.15. The RSI oscillator is in neutral territory, while MACD strengthens. Prices may require a bit more consolidation before the next big push higher. Alternatively, a move lower would aim for a quick show of support from the former resistance level.

Gold Daily Chart

gold chart pre fomc

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Gains as APAC Trading Kicks Off a Busy Week for Markets
NZD/USD Gains as APAC Trading Kicks Off a Busy Week for Markets
2022-01-24 00:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Haven Flows Charge US Dollar
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Haven Flows Charge US Dollar
2022-01-21 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rewards Bulls, But Silver Provides a Bigger Bounty
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rewards Bulls, But Silver Provides a Bigger Bounty
2022-01-20 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Be Primed for Gains on Rosy Jobs Report
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Be Primed for Gains on Rosy Jobs Report
2022-01-20 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed