News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Ascending Triangle, but the Range Remains
2022-01-10 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook
2022-01-10 07:41:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Dips as Fed Jitters Unnerve Markets, US CPI Eyed for Trend Hints
2022-01-10 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, CPI, Powell Hearing
2022-01-10 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Set to Rise on Baked in Fed Rate Hike Bets as CPI Looms
2022-01-11 04:00:00
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Seeks Its Break as the S&P 500 Reverse Hard on Support
2022-01-11 03:00:00
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Seeks Its Break as the S&P 500 Reverse Hard on Support
2022-01-11 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Where Next After Multi-Year Peaks?
2022-01-11 02:00:00
More View more
Gold Prices Set to Rise on Baked in Fed Rate Hike Bets as CPI Looms

Gold Prices Set to Rise on Baked in Fed Rate Hike Bets as CPI Looms

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, XAU, Rate Hike Bets, Fed Chair Powell, CPI, Inflation - Talking Points

  • Gold prices edge higher ahead of inflation data, Fed Chair Powell nomination
  • Aggressive Fed Bets may be fully priced in, allowing a path higher for gold
  • XAU/USD eyes major resistance after prices clear the 1800 psychological level

Gold is off to a bright start this week as the metal trims steep losses from the prior week’s nearly 2% selloff. The threat of a more aggressive Federal Reserve dragged sentiment across the precious metals group. While a more hawkish Fed rate hike path still looks likely, gold is benefiting from an outsized move in inflation expectations.

Market-based inflation expectations, via breakeven rates, began to rise this week. Breakeven rates measure the gap between a Treasury yield and its inflation-indexed (real rates) counterpart. A rise in that measurement is friendly for gold given its inflation-hedging appeal. The fact that gold is now rising in the face of higher rate hike expectations may show that the current outlook of three possible rate hikes this year is baked into market expectations.

That said, bullion traders expect a busy week ahead, with inflation data set to cross the wires for the two largest economies: the United States and China. However, the US data is more likely to provide a directional driver for the yellow metal since gold is largely priced against the US Dollar. Analysts expect the consumer price index for December to rise to 7.0% from 6.8%, while the core measure – which strips out volatile food and energy prices – is set to cross the wires at 5.4%, up from 4.9%.

The confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell’s renomination to lead the Federal Reserve may provide another outlet to move gold prices. Mr. Powell is likely to succeed in securing his renomination, but lawmakers are expected to grill him over the sustained rise in prices that were being referred to as “transitory” just a few months ago. While no big surprises are likely from the Fed Chair’s hearing, the chance he could throw the markets a curveball can’t be ruled out.

As previously mentioned, however, the market appears to have already largely priced in the increase in hawkishness coming from Fed members. That said, Mr. Powell may be careful not to reinforce those hawkish perceptions any further, which makes a bearish surprise for gold minimal. Governor Lael Brainard will testify for the Vice Chair nomination. Her confirmation is also likely to succeed. The White House is expected to announce a candidate to fill her soon to be vacant spot, as well as two other vacancies, in the coming weeks.

XAU/USD Technical Forecast

Gold is attempting to clear the 50-day Simple Moving Average after cleanly breaking above the psychologically imposing 1800 level. Major resistance around the 1830-1834 range that capped prices from July to September and again earlier this month remains the biggest near-term hurdle for bulls to clear. Alternatively, a break lower could see the 1800 level underpin prices, but an extended selloff would target the November and December lows at 1758.93 and 1753.10.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

gold, xau, bullion, chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD at Key Level as Australian Retail Sales and Trade Balance Nears
AUD/USD at Key Level as Australian Retail Sales and Trade Balance Nears
2022-01-11 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook
Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook
2022-01-10 07:41:00
AUD/USD Eyed to Gauge Risk as Traders Eye Incoming US and Chinese CPI
AUD/USD Eyed to Gauge Risk as Traders Eye Incoming US and Chinese CPI
2022-01-10 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?
2022-01-07 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish