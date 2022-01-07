News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-01-06 19:32:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-06 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?
2022-01-07 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Pullback Testing Resolve
2022-01-06 13:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-06 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Resistance Reaction, Rising Wedge Break
2022-01-06 16:12:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-01-06 19:32:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-06 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Pullback Generates RSI Sell Signal Ahead of NFP Report
2022-01-06 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-06 18:30:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, WTI, Non-Farm Payrolls, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

The Canadian Dollar was one of the best-performing G10 currencies against the US Dollar on Thursday. This was not too much of a surprise given that the energy-sensitive Loonie tracked a rise in WTI crude oil prices overnight. Oil closed at its highest since November 17th, surging 3.2% in the best daily performance in a month.

There did not appear to be a single catalyst for the push higher in WTI, but rather a few developing themes. Recently, colder-than-average temperatures throughout the northern United States and Canada have been threatening supply disruptions. This is as American oil stockpiles have been on the decline in recent weeks. Furthermore, there are concerns about OPEC+ output hike promises.

According to data from Bloomberg, the oil-producing cartel added only 90k barrels per day in December. Hikes by Saudi Arabia were offset by declines in Nigeria and Libya. Members are planning to raise output by 400k barrels per day in the coming months. As such, markets are likely pricing in some doubt as to whether or not OPEC+ could commit to its goals.

USD/CAD one-week implied volatility is at its highest in almost one month. This could be explained by incoming jobs data from the United States and Canada to wrap up this week. US non-farm payrolls will be particularly watched given the Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish pivot. Better-than-expected labor market data may underscore hawkish monetary policy bets, which may dent the sentiment-sensitive commodity. This could leave USD/CAD pointing higher in the near term.

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, USD/CAD finds itself testing the floor of a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation. Confirming the push lower may open the door to resuming the near-term downtrend since late December. Such an outcome may place the focus on rising support from October, opening the door for the dominant uptrend to resume course.

USD/CAD 4-Hour Chart

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil is attempting to confirm a breakout above the 78.24 – 79.15 inflection zone. That has exposed the November 16th high at 81.78. However, negative RSI divergence continues to persist as prices touch higher highs. This is a telltale sign of fading upside momentum, which can at times precede a turn lower. If prices turn lower, keep a close eye on the 50-period Simple Moving Average for potential support.

WTI 4-Hour Chart

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Falls on Stronger US Dollar as Fed Rate Hike Bets Accelerate
NZD/USD Falls on Stronger US Dollar as Fed Rate Hike Bets Accelerate
2022-01-07 00:00:00
Natural Gas May See Volatile Trading as Nord Stream 2 Tensions Escalate
Natural Gas May See Volatile Trading as Nord Stream 2 Tensions Escalate
2022-01-06 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise on China PMI Data
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise on China PMI Data
2022-01-06 00:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY Heads Towards Range Top; EUR/USD Consolidates; EUR/GBP Breaks Support
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY Heads Towards Range Top; EUR/USD Consolidates; EUR/GBP Breaks Support
2022-01-05 17:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Oil - US Crude
Bullish