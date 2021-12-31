Platinum Price Forecast: XPT/USD Rise in Short Bets Risks Triggering a Potential Squeeze

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2021-12-31 15:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Will Euro Run Higher Into 2022?
2021-12-31 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Dips After Record-Breaking Year as US Dollar Sidelined. Where to for WTI in 2022?
2021-12-31 07:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fading Omicron Concerns Buoy Outlook
2021-12-30 18:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2021-12-31 13:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2021-12-31 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook – Can XAU Get into Gear in 2022?
2021-12-31 13:30:00
Gold Price Extends End of Year Rally While Safe Haven Bets Tumble
2021-12-31 09:54:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2021-12-31 00:00:00
Bank of England Hiking Cycle: FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Analysis
2021-12-30 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2021-12-31 04:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-12-30 20:10:00
More View more
Platinum Price Forecast: XPT/USD Rise in Short Bets Risks Triggering a Potential Squeeze

Platinum Price Forecast: XPT/USD Rise in Short Bets Risks Triggering a Potential Squeeze

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Platinum, XPT/USD, COT, Automobile Production, Short Squeeze, Technical Forecast - Talking Points

  • Platinum prices on tract to rise over 2% in December, but yearly losses remain intact
  • COT data shows short bets at elevated levels, opening the door for a possible squeeze
  • Technical posture appears skewed to the downside as recent upside momentum fades

Platinum prices are on track to record a yearly loss just north of 10% as the New Year approaches. The precious metal – also heavily used across various industrial applications – was pressured by a global chip shortage that saw automobile production plummet, brought on by the Covid pandemic. The silver-white metal’s price is heavily influenced by car production due to its use in catalytic converters.

The metal is up over 2.5% for December, but the Omicron variant has put a big question mark over a further recovery. A large chunk of automobiles and the computer chips they rely upon come from Asia, specifically China, Japan and South Korea. Car production started to recover in the second half of 2021, with Japan posting a massive 43.1% jump in automobile output for November. However, that was before Omicron headlines started to cross the wires.

Since Asian countries typically take a stronger approach to a national strategy to fight Covid outbreaks, Omicron may very well reverse headway made in November. That said, traders have increased bets against the metal, with the latest Commitments of Traders report from the CFTC showing a 2,912 increase in non-commercial shorts. Those speculative traders haven’t been this short since September.

While at first, it may seem that an increase in short bets is bearish for prices, it increases the chance for prices to rally, particularly when those bets hit multi-month highs. The last time traders were this bearishly positioned on platinum in September, prices subsequently rallied, as traders bought to cover their short positions.

That is known as a “short squeeze.” The chart below showing platinum prices and non-commercial longs and shorts illustrates the relationship. That said, it appears that there could be another chance in the short term for another rally, especially if we receive a fundamental catalyst that bodes well for precious or industrial metals.

platinum cot report chart

XPT/USD Technical Forecast

XPT/USD is trading below its key 50-, 100- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Support from a long-term Symmetrical Triangle has helped underpin prices this month after nearly breaching the pattern. Nevertheless, prices look primed to fall back to triangle support, with bearish energy building from the 50-day SMA crossing below the 100-day SMA this week. MACD also appears to be fizzling out below the oscillator’s centerline. The 12-day Exponential Moving Average appears to be the last line of defense at the current position.

Platinum Daily Chart

platinum

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD May Rise on Rosy Chinese PMI Data but Omicron Fears Linger
AUD/USD May Rise on Rosy Chinese PMI Data but Omicron Fears Linger
2021-12-31 01:30:00
Natural Gas Forecast: US and European Prices Eye Weather and LNG Shipments
Natural Gas Forecast: US and European Prices Eye Weather and LNG Shipments
2021-12-30 03:30:00
NZD/USD Aims Higher on Broad US Dollar Weakness Ahead of New Year
NZD/USD Aims Higher on Broad US Dollar Weakness Ahead of New Year
2021-12-30 00:00:00
Gold Prices Cede Ground as Omicron Fails to Charge Breakeven Rates
Gold Prices Cede Ground as Omicron Fails to Charge Breakeven Rates
2021-12-29 04:30:00
Advertisement