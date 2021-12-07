News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Nasdaq Recovery Outstripped by Dow Raises Caution, Dollar Ready to Break
2021-12-07 03:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-06 20:27:00
News
Crude Oil Price Rise May Struggle on Incoming Supply, Demand Data
2021-12-07 07:30:00
Crude Oil Holds Gain on OPEC+ Fallout and US Dollar Softens. Where To From Here?
2021-12-06 06:00:00
News
Nasdaq Recovery Outstripped by Dow Raises Caution, Dollar Ready to Break
2021-12-07 03:15:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Gain. Will ASX 200 Rise on RBA after PBOC RRR Cut?
2021-12-07 01:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coiling for Potential Move on US Inflation Data?
2021-12-07 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable But Still Testing Support
2021-12-07 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-06 20:27:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOC & RBA Rate Decisions; UK GDP; German & US Inflation Rates
2021-12-06 18:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rise May Struggle on Incoming Supply, Demand Data

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CRUDE OIL OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices rebounding amid broad-based recovery in risk appetite
  • Hopes for mild Omicron impact, lull in Fed-linked news may be at work
  • Incoming trade, output and inventory data may cap upward momentum

Crude oil prices are on the upswing, with the WTI contract tracking higher alongside bellwether S&P 500 futures amid a broad-based recovery in risk appetite following last week’s blood-letting. That seems to reflect a bit of moderation in worries about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Markets seem to be coalescing around the consensus that this particular strain is more virulent but less lethal than its predecessors. That has stoked hopes for a minimal economic disruption as governments scramble for information to tailor a policy response.

The absence of big-ticket event risk informing Fed policy speculation may be helping too, allowing the markets to digest the fallout from the central bank’s increasingly hawkish messaging. Policymakers are mum through the blackout period preceding next week’s FOMC rate decision and the data docket is relatively sparse.

CRUDE OIL RISE MAY STRUGGLE ON INCOMING TRADE, OUTPUT, INVENTORY DATA

The volume of incoming news-flow will pick up in the day ahead. China will publish energy import and export data. The US is also due to report on cross-border sales. Meanwhile, the EIA will publish its short-term energy outlook while API produces a private-sector estimate of the weekly change in US inventories.

US stockpiles have cautiously edged up since mid-September while exports have dropped. Chinese exports have fallen too, which probably reflects both top consumers’ appetite for building inventories given the recent price spike and broader inflation worries. Updated EIA forecasts may see next year’s US production revised up.

Taken together, data pointing to more of the same might cap crude gains somewhat. Weak exports and a pickup in US output may signal that storage will be rebuilt relatively faster even as slowing economic activity cools demand. The JPMorgan Global Composite PMI gauge has struggled after receding from May’s peak.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are testing above resistance at the pivotal $70/bbl figure. Confirmation of a break on a daily closing basis looks likely to expose the next upside barrier at 73.14. Initial support is anchored at the $65/bbl mark, with a breach below that eyeing 61.11.

Crude Oil Price Rise May Struggle on Incoming Supply, Demand Data

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

