News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
2021-11-29 19:31:00
Euro Rise Likely Temporary, USD to Reassert Dominance But Watch for Powell Risk
2021-11-29 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Bounces from Big Level - Can it Hold?
2021-11-29 20:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Moderna Eyes Early 2022 for Omicron Vaccine, ‘OPEC+’ Delays Technical Meeting
2021-11-29 13:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook for this Week
2021-11-30 03:00:00
Covid Worries Don’t Capsize Markets Just Yet, But Watch the Dow and US Dollar
2021-11-30 02:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: XAU Drops With Inflation Bets, Iron Jumps on China News
2021-11-30 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grinds Support in Bear Flag Formation
2021-11-29 15:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback
2021-11-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Will Yen Weakness Resume?
2021-11-30 02:00:00
Crude Oil Sinks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of OPEC+. Will Supply Tap Out For WTI?
2021-11-26 06:00:00
More View more
Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: XAU Drops With Inflation Bets, Iron Jumps on China News

Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: XAU Drops With Inflation Bets, Iron Jumps on China News

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, Iron Ore, Rate Bets, Inflation, China – Talking Point

  • Iron Ore rallies with China set to increase steelmaking
  • Gold prices stalling as inflation expectations recede
  • November Non-farm payrolls in focus with high hopes

IRONE ORE SET TO FINISH NOVEMBER ON A BRIGHT NOTE

Iron ore prices jumped almost 10% on Monday in Asia as fears over the Omicron variant subsided. However, the metal ore is on track to record its fifth monthly drop, with November’s price action tracking for a loss of over 2%. The weak performance since July has been the result of China’s property market, which came under severe strain earlier this year when the Evergrande crisis revealed potentially systemic credit risks due to the huge amount of leverage in the housing market.

The move sets up a potentially bullish start to December. Optimism in the industrial metals sector appears to be recovering, with several blast furnaces scheduled to restart operations in China. Those were brought offline earlier this year on emission concerns. Iron ore is a key ingredient in steelmaking, with most of the material being sourced from Australia. That may give the Australian Dollar a tailwind if prices continue to move higher.

Iron Ore Technical Forecast

The gap higher pulled prices above the 100 psychological level, which may step in to provide support on the next move lower. The MACD oscillator is improving with a bullish centerline crossover on the table. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)presents the next obstacle to the upside should prices continue higher.

Iron Ore Daily Chart

iron ore chart

Chart created with TradingView

GOLD PRICES LANGUISH AS INFLATION EXPECTATIONS RECEDE

Gold prices are up marginally today, and the yellow metal is on track to close out November little changed after a volatile month that saw prices trade at the highest point since June. XAU rallied in the first half of November as inflation expectations rose. However, that strength was quickly surrendered as Fed rate hike bets were brought forward.

The more aggressive forecasting for the Fed has supercharged the US Dollar, pushing the DXY index to levels not traded at since July 2020. Moreover, the 5-year breakeven inflation rate – the difference between the nominal and the inflation-adjusted yield – has been falling in recent weeks. That suggests traders largely believe central banks will be able to wrangle in rising prices. A lower breakeven rate and stronger US Dollar make a hard case for gold bulls going forward into a rate hiking cycle.

That said, bullion traders will be carefully assessing economic data that can sway the Treasury market and Fed rate hike bets. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, the chance for a 25 basis point hike at the July 2022 FOMC meeting increased from 37.9% to 42.4% over the last week. Traders have the US non-farm payrolls report due out on Friday in focus, with analysts expecting a gain of 550k jobs for November. A better-than-expected print may pressure gold prices further.

Gold Technical Forecast

Gold is on the verge of signaling a bullish crossover between the 50- and 200-day SMAs despite the steep losses recently. Given those losses, the SMA crossover may not provide the optimism typically associated with the so called “Golden Cross.” However, if prices do rally, the 1800 level may quickly step in as resistance.

Gold Daily Chart

gold chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Bounce May Extend Higher After China PMIs Impress
AUD/USD Bounce May Extend Higher After China PMIs Impress
2021-11-30 01:00:00
Gold Prices Struggle Even as Markets Convulse Amid Omicron Fears
Gold Prices Struggle Even as Markets Convulse Amid Omicron Fears
2021-11-29 07:30:00
Australian Dollar Threatens Key Level as APAC Traders Eye Omicron News
Australian Dollar Threatens Key Level as APAC Traders Eye Omicron News
2021-11-29 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up on Limp Reserves Release, PCE and FOMC Minutes Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Up on Limp Reserves Release, PCE and FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-11-24 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish