News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-17 19:00:00
News
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-11-17 17:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Rising US Production, Potential SPR Release Weighs on Sentiment
2021-11-17 02:00:00
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-17 18:00:00
What Does Inflation Surge Mean for Gold, Stocks, & the US Dollar? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-16 18:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens
2021-11-18 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Builds a Bear Flag at a Big Resistance Level
2021-11-17 17:00:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
GBP/USD Breaking News: BOE Rate Hike Almost Certain On Strong CPI Data
2021-11-17 07:07:00
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY False Break, or is Momentum Still There?
2021-11-18 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, XAU, US Dollar, Stock Market, Golden Cross– Talking Points

  • Gold prices remain firm on the week despite US Dollar resiliency
  • Bullion could see more upside if US stocks continue to decline
  • XAU/USD on track to see a Golden Cross formation occur

Gold prices remain firm going into the back-end of the trading week, with a pause in US Dollar strength and Treasury selling providing cover for more XAU upside. Traders moved back into bonds overnight amid a weak Wall Street session that saw small-cap stocks get hammered. The 10-year note’s rate fell back under the closely watched 1.60% level, while the US Dollar DXY index shed 0.11% overnight.

The yellow metal has seen considerable strength since last week’s US CPI print spurred further inflationary concerns in the economy. That move higher coincided with a stronger Greenback and Treasury yields – two things that typically weigh on the non-interest-bearing metal. However, bullion also holds appeal among traders as an inflation and volatility hedge, which may explain the recent price action.

Given the lack of potential high-impact events on the calendar through the remainder of the week, gold may hold its current calculus. Moreover, further losses in the stock market are likely to fuel volatility and push traders into safe-haven Treasuries. That market behavior would bode well for prices and lower the risk of a stronger US Dollar derailing recent gains.

Gold Technical Forecast

Gold prices have gyrated around the 1860 mark over the last handful of sessions following a sharp move higher last week. The recent upside has dragged the 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) higher, putting it on a collision course with the longer-term 200-day SMA. An intersection of these two high-profile moving averages would complete a Golden Cross formation, which may see a subsequent rise in prices given the bullish nature of the signal.

Gold Daily Chart

gold chart, golden cross, westwater, xau, gc

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

