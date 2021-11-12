News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar
2021-11-12 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Volatility Ahead of US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
2021-11-12 04:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-11 20:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-11 20:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-10 20:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
2021-11-12 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure From the US Dollar and Article 16 Fears
2021-11-12 09:00:00
Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar
2021-11-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-11 17:06:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Krelim: Russia will supply gas to the EU regardless of Belerus
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (SEP) Actual: 5.2% Expected: 4.1% Previous: 4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
  • Individual stocks or ETFs? There's a lot of differences and a lot of similarities - but which is right for you? Read more here: https://t.co/JEP66vWUdw https://t.co/22eLxPiyiX
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Production YoY (SEP) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.1% Previous: 5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel (Q3) Actual: 2.1% Expected: 1.8% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel (Q3) Actual: 2.1% Expected: 1.8% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q3) Actual: 5.1% Expected: 4.7% Previous: 11.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/ZAIR0Jzpgs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.73%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3CfO0HtqLH
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel (Q3) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.8% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation

Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices surge despite hawkish shift in rates outlook, stronger US Dollar
  • Markets may be worried that the Fed remains behind the curve on inflation
  • Breaking immediate resistance may set the stage for a rise above $1900/oz

Gold prices are trading near five-month highs having surged mid-week as October’s US CPI report put price growth at an eye-watering 6.2 percent on-year. Interestingly, the metal rallied even as the data stoked a hawkish shift in Fed policy bets, pulling the US Dollar higher.

Markets have seemingly added a full additional rate hike into priced-in projections of the rate hike path implied in Fed Funds futures. Before the CPI release, 145 basis points (bps) in hikes through the end of 2024 looked to be baked into asset values. Now, 171bps appear on the menu.

The shape of the yield curve also changed. The long end (5- to 10-year Treasury yields) flattened while the short end (3-month to 2-year yields) and the belly (2- to 5-year yields) steepened. That seems to imply that tightening is now expected to begin sooner and proceed more aggressively than previously thought.

Seeing gold rise against such a backdrop – which might have been expected hurt the non-interest-bearing, anti-fiat metal – might signal that traders still worry about a Fed that is behind the curve even as the priced-in tightening timeline is accelerated. That might portend room for hawkish repricing to continue.

Bullion may thus emerge as a handy timing indicator as markets attempt to coalesce around a baseline outlook. If gold prices begin to struggle as policy bets grow sterner and the Greenback gains, that might warn that the current readjustment is on course toward exhaustion.

In the near term, November’s University of Michigan gauge of US consumer confidence as well as the JOLTs job openings figure are in focus. Sentiment is expected to warm up a bit – albeit within the narrow range prevailing since August’s inflation-fueled plunge – while vacancies tick down for a second month.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – READY TO TEST ABOVE $1900?

Gold prices are testing resistance capped at 1870.75. A break above that confirmed on a daily closing basis might set the stage to challenge the swing high at 1916.53. Near-term support is anchored at 1827.51 and followed swiftly by another notable level at 1804.10. Pushing below that may expose 1750.78.

Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation

Gold price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Gyrates at Support as Economic Strength Bolsters RBNZ Rate Hike Bets
NZD/USD Gyrates at Support as Economic Strength Bolsters RBNZ Rate Hike Bets
2021-11-12 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Wobbled With Wall Street on Inflation Story, Will WTI Extend Drop?
Crude Oil Prices Wobbled With Wall Street on Inflation Story, Will WTI Extend Drop?
2021-11-11 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Rise Further on Rising Inflation, Breakeven Rates
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Rise Further on Rising Inflation, Breakeven Rates
2021-11-11 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD in Trouble After Jobs Report Posts Big Miss
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD in Trouble After Jobs Report Posts Big Miss
2021-11-11 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish