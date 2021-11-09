News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Crude Oil Reignites for Bulls As OPEC+ News Sinks In. Can WTI Make a New High?
2021-11-08 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Falls Post Infrastructure Bill, Nikkei 225 May Rise
2021-11-09 01:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Eyes Key Resistance With Fed Bets in Focus as CPI Nears
2021-11-09 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Treasury Yields, Australian Jobs Report, UK GDP
2021-11-08 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Are They Establishing Ranges?
2021-11-09 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (OCT) Actual: 57.5 Previous: 56.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-09
  • 🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Current (OCT) Actual: 55.5 Previous: 42.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-09
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.24% Wall Street: -0.27% Germany 30: -0.31% FTSE 100: -0.35% France 40: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NjajxV8rVB
  • What suits your style of trading - stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/VMTxCjSfRL
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (OCT) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 56.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-09
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Current (OCT) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 42.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-09
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices that tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/ZKKJWdPVrO
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/u8gDVDpjDd
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.19% Silver: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CCIYPLrbgH
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/nqKGXZUtiT
Gold Eyes Key Resistance With Fed Bets in Focus as CPI Nears

Gold Eyes Key Resistance With Fed Bets in Focus as CPI Nears

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, XAU/USD, Treasury Yields, Fed Rate Hike Bets, CPI – Talking Points

  • Gold may continue post-BoE rise as Treasury yields scale back
  • US inflation data key potential risk driver for yellow metal prices
  • XAU/USD eyes bullish SMA crossover as major resistance looms

Gold prices moved higher overnight as markets weighed interest-rate bets. Prices broke above the high-profile 1800 level last week after the Bank of England surprised markets by holding rates steady. Analysts and market-based measures predicted a high chance for a rate hike from the BoE. That challenged the broader market narrative across other central banks and weighed on Treasury yields in the United States.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed overnight but failed to break above the 1.5% mark – a psychological level. The closely watched rate is fell through the Tuesday Asia-Pacific session, allowing gold to climb. Federal Reserve rate hike bets shifted to the right last week, with rate traders pricing in a less aggressive policy path. The chance for a 25 basis point hike at the June 2022 FOMC meeting fell to 45.5% on Tuesday, down from 47.4% a week ago. That was despite a better-than-expected jobs report.

The Fed’s outlook is a key variable for rate-sensitive gold prices. That said, traders are focused on US inflation data due out later this week. Fed Chair Powell maintains that rising price pressures remain transitory but conceded recently that inflation has been stickier than first thought. A couple of additional months of hot inflation prints may pull rate hike bets forward, however.

The October consumer price index (CPI) will cross the wires Wednesday. Analysts expect inflation to rise 5.8% on a year-over-year basis following the 5.4% rise in September. Core inflation – which strips out volatile food and energy prices – is expected to drop at 4.3%, according to a Bloomberg survey, up from 4.0%. While a hotter-than-expected print may help boost rate hike bets, it will likely take multiple prints to significantly ramp up those bets to where they would force Treasury yields to accelerate higher. Nonetheless, a figure north of 4.3% may weigh on the yellow metal.

Gold Technical Forecast

XAU/USD prices have been on the move higher this month, with major resistance around the 1830 level. A recent crossover between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) saw prices rally following the bullish signal. If XAU bulls can’t breach the 1830 level, a pullback to the rising 20-day SMA may be on the cards. Psychological resistance around 1800 is a possible downside target.

Gold Daily Chart

gold chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD May Rise on Upbeat Card Spending Data, Broader Sentiment
NZD/USD May Rise on Upbeat Card Spending Data, Broader Sentiment
2021-11-09 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance
2021-11-08 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Climb After China Smashes Trade Surplus Record
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Climb After China Smashes Trade Surplus Record
2021-11-08 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Eyes NFPs After OPEC+ Output Decision as Trend Breaks
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Eyes NFPs After OPEC+ Output Decision as Trend Breaks
2021-11-05 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish