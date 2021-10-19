News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Eyes Monthly High as RSI Recovers from Oversold Zone
2021-10-18 20:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-10-19 01:00:00
Long US Stocks, Long Crude Oil – Delta Variant Remains the Wall of Worry – Q4 Top Trades
2021-10-18 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-10-19 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-18 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Inflation Data Eyed With Global Central Bank Tightening Bets
2021-10-19 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Fails at 1800- XAU/USD Retreats to Support
2021-10-18 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Inflation Data Eyed With Global Central Bank Tightening Bets

Gold Price Outlook: Inflation Data Eyed With Global Central Bank Tightening Bets

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, XAU/USD, China, Inflation - Talking Points

  • Gold fails to catch a bid despite economic growth slowdown signals
  • Global bond yields remain supported as traders bet on higher rates
  • XAU/USD trading between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages

Gold prices moved slightly lower overnight after mixed US economic data. The Federal Reserve reported a sharp drop in US industrial production for September. The month-over-month figure crossed the wires at -1.3% versus the +0.2% consensus forecast, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. The October NAHB Housing Market Index rose to 80 versus a forecasted 76, which was also the previous month’s figure.

Treasury yields moved slightly higher to start the week, which helped explain gold’s lackluster performance. The US data follows Monday’s downbeat Chinese GDP growth figures, which disappointed investors. Meanwhile, inflation in New Zealand rose much faster than expected, with third-quarter CPI reported at 4.9% versus 4.1% expected. The report sent traders rushing out of government Kiwi bonds, sending yields surging.

The rise in government bond yields reflects growing central bank rate hike bets despite growth hiccups. Traders appear to be growing hawkish on global central bank policies. That bodes poorly for gold, which is a non-interest-bearing asset. The chance for a 25 basis point Federal Reserve rate hike for the July 2022 meeting increased to 40.3% from 35.0% a week ago, according to the CME Group FedWatch Tool. Rate traders sell bonds when they believe rates will rise.

The United Kingdom and the Euro Area will provide markets with more inflation data later this week, but for now, it appears markets are starting to price in longer-run inflation. That goes against the Fed’s transitory outlook on prices. Inflation metrics across the major global economies will likely begin to influence rate bets at a higher degree in the coming months. Overall, however, the inflation outlook is negative for gold due to the market’s position going into a higher rate environment.

Gold Technical Forecast:

Gold prices are trading between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) after price surrendered some upside late last week. XAU/USD is trading nearly half a percent higher on the month after dropping in August and September.

A break below the 20-day SMA could see former wedge resistance turned support come back into play to underpin prices. Alternatively, bulls will look to break above the 50-day SMA before challenging the October swing high at 1800.50, which is the highest level since mid-September.

Gold Daily Chart

xauusd

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

