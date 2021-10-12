News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-11 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-11 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Coal Forecast: Prices Supported by Tightening Supply Outlook
2021-10-12 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Continues, But Looking Overextended in Near-term
2021-10-11 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-10-12 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, BTC/USD, US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-11 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Potential- XAU/USD Opening-Range Setup
2021-10-11 18:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-11 15:37:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-11 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. More Yen Weakness to Come?
2021-10-12 02:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2021-10-11 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.52%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HSFA5gKFRu
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/OIKJdha6mc
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.00% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/a28SxGCZWz
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.42% US 500: -0.48% FTSE 100: -0.71% Germany 30: -0.72% France 40: -0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PtxJbAYY3X
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/EaXtbae1R6
  • We've started this week with a distinct risk aversion move, but is that a move despite or because of charged rate expectations (like the Fed's here)? The Dollar is in a position to break with IMF forecasts and US CPI ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/10/12/Dollar-Positioned-for-a-Break-Ahead-of-IMF-and-Inflation-Data-USDJPY-Already-Running-.html https://t.co/9GWOxDXHVB
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/RNZCml3pjA
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.22% Silver: 0.22% Oil - US Crude: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DagnsymWfz
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4b68yNfyLs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.73%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 71.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jftrkeo7uo
Crude Oil, Coal Forecast: Prices Supported by Tightening Supply Outlook

Crude Oil, Coal Forecast: Prices Supported by Tightening Supply Outlook

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Crude Oil, Coal, China, Energy – Talking Points

  • Crude oil hits highest since October 2014 as supply outlook tightens
  • Inventory data key to price direction as traders eye API, EIA data
  • China flooding throttles coal supply outlook, pushing prices higher

Oil prices rallied into the Asia-Pacific trading session before gains eased later in the day. The upbeat action came despite a pullback in risk-taking across equity markets on Wall Street. Crude oil is at the highest levels seen since October 2014. Energy traders are also bidding up energy-related equity companies on positive profitability forecasts. A closely watched spread between the December 2021/2022 crude contracts widened recently, indicating a tighter supply outlook among traders (see chart below).

The energy crunch across Asia, Europe, and to a lesser extent in the United States has helped fuel the upward price action. A meteoric rise in natural gas prices has the potential to push oil as an alternate fuel-burning source for energy plants, particularly across Asia. Natural gas prices are up over 100% in the United States and nearly 300% in Europe. That, combined with last week’s decision from OPEC+ to only increase production by an additional 400k barrels per day, is helping to push crude and Brent oil benchmarks higher.

Traders will be focused on inventory data in the coming days. The American Petroleum Institute (API) will report US stockpiles data on Tuesday. Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will follow on Wednesday. EIA data generally commands more market attention. The last two weekly reports showed a build in stockpiles, which is typically bearish for prices. However, it appears traders are forecasting more demand-side pressure in the coming months.

Crude Oil Backwardation (Spread Between December 2021/2022 Contract Prices)

crude oil

Chart created with TradingView

Coal prices are also surging. Flooding across the Shanxi province in China forced coal mining operations to shut down. This comes after Beijing ordered power plants to temporarily increase production and customer rates to help ease the energy crunch impacting the country. The local government has ordered dozens of coal mines to evacuate its workers. The flooding comes at perhaps one of the worst possible times for Asia, and it has the potential to keep some mines shut for weeks.

Crude Oil Technical Forecast

Crude oil prices are holding steady after a solid performance overnight that saw a breach above the psychologically imposing 80 handle. After three back to back daily gains, prices may take a breather here. Bulls will look to hold above 80 before pushing higher. A break below that level would put the former 2021 high at 76.98 in focus. RSI is moving lower after rising above the overbought 70 level.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

crude oil chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rises Despite Wall Street Selloff as Chinese Flooding Lifts Coal Prices
AUD/USD Rises Despite Wall Street Selloff as Chinese Flooding Lifts Coal Prices
2021-10-11 23:00:00
AUD/USD May Rise as New South Wales Reopens, Energy Prices Remain in Focus
AUD/USD May Rise as New South Wales Reopens, Energy Prices Remain in Focus
2021-10-10 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye $80 as Focus Turns to US Jobs Data
Crude Oil Prices Eye $80 as Focus Turns to US Jobs Data
2021-10-08 06:02:00
Gold Prices May Fall on Rosy NFPs after US Senate Temporarily Lifted Debt Ceiling
Gold Prices May Fall on Rosy NFPs after US Senate Temporarily Lifted Debt Ceiling
2021-10-08 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude