News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch
2021-10-06 02:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: RSI Buy Signal Takes Shape Ahead of NFP Report
2021-10-05 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
2021-10-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Stage Strong Rally as Dip Buyers Step In - Now What?
2021-10-05 21:04:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Highs, Lower Lows Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-05 20:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Gradually Sell
2021-10-06 05:00:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-05 18:25:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:💶 Retail Sales YoY (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
  • 🇬🇧 Construction PMI (SEP) Actual: 52.6 Expected: 54 Previous: 55.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4QhQGQ6 https://t.co/0QlYvFeoRE
  • No tsunami threat from Japan earthquake - JMA
  • Earthquake reported in Japan, Off Osumi - earthquake warning issued for Miyazaki, Kagoshima - Quake has shaking intensity of 4 on scale of 7 in Miyazaki $JPY
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Construction PMI (SEP) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 54 Previous: 55.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
  • Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/10/06/Crude-Oil-Prices-Hit-7-Year-High-Inventories-and-ADP-Jobs-Data-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #OOTT https://t.co/aQuHcI3Plr
  • German Greens seek coalition talks with SPD and FDP $EUR
  • With the FTSE 100 below 7000, eyes on the 200DMA situated at 6910 https://t.co/w5bW7Fvjn2
  • RT @globaltimesnews: Tensions between China and US are showing signs of “easing," and “fighting while talking” might be the new normal in b…
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead

Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CRUDE OIL OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices extend rally as upbeat US ISM, PMI data lifts demand outlook
  • Supply shortage fears, tepid OPEC+ output rise have put prices at 7-year highs
  • EIA inventory flow data and the ADP employment report are in focus from here

Crude oil prices rose for a fifth consecutive day, hitting the highest level in almost seven years. A broadly risk-on backdrop seemed to inspire this latest round of gains, with the WTI benchmark tracking intraday gains in the bellwether S&P 500 stock index.

Stronger-than-expected economic activity surveys seemed to inspire the chipper mood. September’s service-sector ISM gauge unexpectedly rose. The Markit Composite PMI index tracking nonfarm performance for the same period was revised higher relative to initial estimates (though it still declined from the prior month).

In broader terms, supply shortage fears have been driving crude oil upward in recent weeks. That narrative was reinforced when OPEC+ opted against upsizing output by more than the already-planned 400k barrels per day at a meeting Monday. A larger increase might have helped relieve some pressure.

Looking ahead, EIA weekly inventory flow data is eyed. It is expected to show that US stockpiles added 795.8k barrels last week. Leading API data published yesterday pointed to a somewhat larger 1-million-barrel rise. If that proves to foreshadow a larger build than anticipated in today’s release, crude oil prices may struggle.

ADP Employment data is also on the docket. It is seen showing a payrolls rise of 430k in September, foreshadowing improvement when official figures hit the tape on Friday. Today’s PMI survey offered a warning however, saying that labor shortages translated into “historically subdued” employment growth last month.

A downside surprise may work against energy demand expectations, pulling crude oil downward. Losses may be limited however if the miss is so dramatic as to raise hopes for a delay of Fed policy normalization. The central bank is widely expected to start winding back stimulus before the end of the year.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices narrowly pierced resistance at 78.84, the 38.2% Fibonacci extension. The next topside barrier is approximated by the 50% level at 80.61, followed by the 61.8% threshold at 82.37. Initial support is anchored at 75.27, marked by former resistance dating back to July 2018. However, a daily close below 72.17 seems needed to neutralize upward pressure in earnest.

Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rises as Wall Street Sentiment Warms. RBNZ at Hand for APAC Traders
AUD/USD Rises as Wall Street Sentiment Warms. RBNZ at Hand for APAC Traders
2021-10-05 23:00:00
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Forecast: OPEC, Seasonal Trends Put Bulls in Strong Position
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Forecast: OPEC, Seasonal Trends Put Bulls in Strong Position
2021-10-05 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Wall Street Losses Threaten APAC Trading as RBA Looms
Australian Dollar Forecast: Wall Street Losses Threaten APAC Trading as RBA Looms
2021-10-04 23:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes USTR China Announcement as APAC Trading Week Starts
AUD/USD Eyes USTR China Announcement as APAC Trading Week Starts
2021-10-03 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude