Euro Forecast: EURUSD Price Outlook Still Negative ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-07-18 02:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support
2021-07-16 15:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Outlook Remains Constructive, $70 is the Line in the Sand
2021-07-17 04:00:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-16 09:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, DAX 30, US Dollar, Euro, ECB, Bitcoin, Elon Musk
2021-07-18 16:00:00
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For the Week Ahead
2021-07-17 11:00:00
Gold Prices Down with Stocks as the US Dollar Gains on Haven Demand
2021-07-19 02:00:00
Gold Price to Face Fed Blackout Period Ahead of July Rate Decision
2021-07-17 20:00:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at Support- Cable on Breakout Watch
2021-07-18 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: On Alert for Comments from BOE Members
2021-07-16 16:00:00
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
Gold Prices Down with Stocks as the US Dollar Gains on Haven Demand

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices down with stocks after US consumer confidence data disappoints
  • Risk-off flows face few barriers from barebones economic, earnings calendars
  • Technical positioning hints gold upswing from late June might have topped

Gold prices fell alongside stocks on Friday as a disappointing US consumer confidence survey from the University of Michigan sent markets scrambling. The headline sentiment gauge unexpectedly dropped to a five-month low.

As noted ahead of the release, rising prices emerged as a key concern. The survey’s tracking of one-year inflation expectations put the projected rate at 4.8 percent, the highest in 13 years. Shares fell and haven demand buoyed the US Dollar, applying pressure on perennially anti-fiat bullion.

The downbeat tone has extended through the weekend, souring investors’ mood at the weekly Asia-Pacific trading open. Regional shares are down over 1 percent. Futures tracking bellwether European and US equity indexes are pointing meaningfully lower too, signaling that more of the same may be ahead.

A barebones offering on the data docket offers few stumbling blocks to derail momentum. Second-quarter results from IBM headline a similarly bare-bones earnings calendar. If that leaves the door open for risk-off flows to continue driving USD upward, gold prices are vulnerable to deeper losses.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – BEARISH REVERSAL BREWING AHEAD?

The upswing traced out from late June lows may be topping. Prices produced a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern, hinting a downturn may be ahead. Confirmation calls for a daily close back below the 1797.63-1808.40 inflection zone. That could set the stage for a drop to the 1755.50-64.73 area.

A dense resistance block looms just above last week’s high, running all the way up to 1870.75. If buyers reassert the upper hand, a daily close above this barrier may set the stage for another push through the 1900/oz figure to challenge June’s high at 1916.53.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

