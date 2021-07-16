News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dollar Rebounds Despite Dovish Slide, Retail Sales and UMich Top Events Friday
2021-07-16 03:00:00
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-16 02:00:00
USD, JPY Strengthen as Bitcoin Threatens a Break - Did Oil Just Top?
2021-07-15 20:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue
2021-07-15 14:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-15 21:00:00
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Gold Price Outlook: US Retail Sales, University of Michigan Sentiment in Focus
2021-07-16 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into Trend Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-07-15 17:40:00
British Pound Outlook: Hawkish Twist By BoE's Saunders Sends Sterling Sharply Higher
2021-07-15 10:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Steady After UK Jobs Data
2021-07-15 08:00:00
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: US Retail Sales, University of Michigan Sentiment in Focus

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Fed, Jerome Powell, US Retail Sales, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices traded flat as risk aversion boosted USD, sank bond yields
  • Rosy US retail sales and University of Michigan sentiment are key risks
  • XAU/USD may form bullish crossover between key SMAs on 4-hour chart

Anti-fiat gold prices traded relatively flat over the past 24 hours, struggling to add to gains developed since late May. The yellow metal was facing conflicting fundamental forces. Longer-term Treasury yields declined on Thursday as the US Dollar strengthened. This likely reflected investors seeking safety as stocks on Wall Street weakened. The Nasdaq Composite finished 0.70% lower.

Weakness in US equities followed Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress. The central bank Chief continued to downplay recent rising inflationary pressures, adding that the economic recovery had not progressed enough to proceed with tapering asset purchases. Meanwhile, rising Covid cases amid the emerging Delta variant have likely been pouring cold water on the recovery outlook.

With that in mind, XAU/USD is eyeing a couple of key US economic event risk heading into the weekend. Retail sales and University of Michigan sentiment are due to cross the wires over the remaining 24 hours. The former is expected to clock in at -0.3% m/m in June. Preliminary estimates for the latter are anticipated at 86.5.

According to the Citi Economic Surprise Index, US data has been tending to outperform relative to expectations as of late. However, the margin of rosy surprises has been notably shrinking over the past year. Still, upside outcomes from retail sales and consumer sentiment could help improve the economic outlook. If bond yields and the US Dollar follow higher as a result, gold could stand to lose to wrap up the week.

Gold Technical Analysis

On the 4-hour chart, gold recently pierced the 1810 – 1818 zone of resistance. XAU/USD is attempting to hold a push above the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). Meanwhile, the 50-period SMA is creeping higher. A bullish crossover may occur in the near term, opening the door to a broader upside technical bias. Still, negative RSI divergence warns to proceed with caution.

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

