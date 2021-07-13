News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Directed by CPI and Fed Forecasts, Choose Your Pair Wisely
2021-07-13 01:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY In Focus as Inflation Data Looms
2021-07-12 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Fallout, Delta Strain Clouding Market Fundamentals
2021-07-13 04:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street Earnings Season Has Arrived, Here is What to Look For
2021-07-12 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-12 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Be Vulnerable to a Higher US CPI Print
2021-07-13 02:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-12 18:55:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-12 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-13 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY In Focus as Inflation Data Looms
2021-07-12 22:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Be Vulnerable to a Higher US CPI Print

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Be Vulnerable to a Higher US CPI Print

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, US CPI, Fed, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices traded flat on Monday as USD fell, Treasury rates rose
  • All eyes are on US CPI, a higher-than-expected print may sink XAU
  • The yellow metal is eyeing a key zone of resistance, watch 200-SMA

Anti-fiat gold prices traded relatively flat to start off the trading week, with XAU/USD struggling to extend a bounce that started last month. During the Wall Street trading session, investors pushed the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to record highs ahead of the second-quarter earnings season amid brewing optimism for rosy results. This also reduced the demand for safer assets, such as Treasuries.

As such, bond yields traded higher and the US Dollar weakened. The former tends to work against gold’s favor, while the latter often benefits it. As such, given that Treasury rates and the US Dollar traded in opposite directions, it makes sense that XAU/USD netted little changed. With that in mind, what is the yellow metal going to be watching over the remaining 24 hours?

All eyes are on June’s US CPI report. Headline consumer price growth is expected to clock in at 4.9% y/y, slightly lower from 5.0% higher. That would still be around 2008 highs. The core reading, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, is anticipated to cross the wires at 4.0% y/y, versus 3.8% prior. This would be the most since 1991.

Such elevated price pressures could bring forward sooner-than-anticipated Fed monetary policy tightening bets. Taking a look at Fed Fund futures, the markets are pricing in about 80% chance of one rate hike by the end of 2022. An outcome where CPI surprises higher may push up bond yields and also benefit the US Dollar. That would likely dent gold prices and vice versa.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices are idling just under the 1810 – 1818 resistance zone after prices bounced off lows from late June. A bullish crossover between the 20- and 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) does offer a near-term upside bias. Having said that, breaking above the key resistance zone would expose the 200-period SMA. This may reinstate the focus lower as negative RSI divergence shows that upside momentum is fading.

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Be Vulnerable to a Higher US CPI Print

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Fallout, Delta Strain Clouding Market Fundamentals
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Fallout, Delta Strain Clouding Market Fundamentals
2021-07-13 04:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Chinese Trade Data Eyed as Covid Wave Worsens
Australian Dollar Forecast: Chinese Trade Data Eyed as Covid Wave Worsens
2021-07-12 23:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Balancing Covid Risks as RBNZ Approaches
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Balancing Covid Risks as RBNZ Approaches
2021-07-11 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Risk Aversion Hammers AUD/USD, Chinese Inflation Eyed
Australian Dollar Forecast: Risk Aversion Hammers AUD/USD, Chinese Inflation Eyed
2021-07-08 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish