EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dollar Outlook Directed by CPI and Fed Forecasts, Choose Your Pair Wisely
2021-07-13 01:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY In Focus as Inflation Data Looms
2021-07-12 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Fallout, Delta Strain Clouding Market Fundamentals
2021-07-13 04:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Wall Street Earnings Season Has Arrived, Here is What to Look For
2021-07-12 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-12 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Be Vulnerable to a Higher US CPI Print
2021-07-13 02:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-12 18:55:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-12 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-13 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY In Focus as Inflation Data Looms
2021-07-12 22:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Fallout, Delta Strain Clouding Market Fundamentals

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Crude Oil, OPEC+, Delta Variant, Technical Outlook – Talking Points

  • Crude oil remains on backfoot as OPEC uncertainty lingers
  • Time running short for August production figures to be changed
  • Technical stance suggests consolidation phase is likely

Crude and Brent oil benchmarks have failed to rebound from last week’s drop when an OPEC+ deal to roll back output production cuts for August failed to reach a consensus. The oil cartel and its allies have been reducing the pandemic-induced production cuts in recent months as the global economic recovery paced along.

The United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) wanted a rework on the baseline figure used to calculate the initial cuts, which would allow for the sale of additional oil. People familiar with the dispute say the Persian Gulf country wants to take advantage of current prices and sell as much oil as possible, according to The Wall Street Journal. This leaves a big blind spot in forecasting energy markets in the near term, and some suggesting it shows cracks in the oil cartel’s strength as an organization.

If a deal can’t be reached shortly, it will leave no choice but to scrap the proposed output increase of 400k barrels a day for August due to the time required to settle sales contracts between countries and suppliers. Background discussions are likely taking place to quickly solve the problem. The White House has also made public statements for more oil to be released.

On the demand side, the Covid Delta variant is also driving concerns as Southeast Asia struggles to contain the new virus strain’s spread. Rising daily case counts from Australia to South Korea are likely to remain a headwind in the near term. Low vaccination rates are forcing policy makers with no choice but to enact economically crippling lockdowns. Australia’s vaccination rate is below 10%, far behind the United States.

Crude Oil Technical Forecast

Crude oil’s technical stance reflects the uncertainty in markets. Prices pulled back from a fresh six-year high last week. The 26-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) provided support on last week’s drop and may do so again if prices break lower from the current level near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 74.23. The recent swing high at 76.98 is likely to serve as resistance. Consolidation may be in store until a catalyst is reached.

Crude Oil 8-Hour Chart

crude oil

Crude Oil TRADING RESOURCES

Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude