EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Susceptible to Oversold RSI Signal
2021-06-30 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July
2021-07-01 02:00:00
Oil Price Resilience Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory Again
2021-06-30 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
2021-06-30 19:05:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-30 18:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Stability Prevails; Technicals Remain Concerning - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-30 17:45:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD
2021-06-30 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Ends Best Month in 5 Years, Pressure Builds Between ADP and NFPs
2021-07-01 00:45:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data
2021-07-01 00:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Crude Oil, OPEC+, Economic Recovery – Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices look to extend multi-month rally into July
  • OPEC+ ministers meet today to decide on August production
  • Technical outlook biased for further upside on momentum

Aided by a robust global recovery and a disciplined OPEC+ production schedule, crude oil prices extended 10.78% higher in June, capping off an impressive three-month rally. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, otherwise known as OPEC+, will meet today to announce the group’s August production target.

Analysts are expecting the cartel to boost output by anywhere from 500,000 to 1 million barrels per day. However, some expect the group to remain more disciplined in the face of rising Covid cases across key economies, with the highly transmissible Delta variant being of notable concern. If that scenario plays out – being no increases announced for August – it would more than likely send oil prices rocketing higher.

The markets are likely taking a moderate approach between the forecasted production increases and none at all. That said, if a decision of 500,000 barrels per day crosses the wires, oil prices may very well have a subdued reaction. Saudi Arabia will likely advocate for the supply side of the market to remain tight. Russia, on the other hand, prefers to send more oil into the market.

Outside the initial reaction, and regardless of the OPEC+ decision altogether, prices will likely continue to trade higher through the summer months as demand continues to increase. That said, the Delta variant is quickly spreading and poses a serious threat to oil-hungry economic activity, particularly travel. Australia, among other countries, has seen another round of lockdowns enacted by policy makers. Governments are frantically moving to vaccinate their populations to avoid those economically crippling measures.

Crude oil Technical Breakdown

Crude oil has moderated this week, likely in anticipation of the OPEC decision. June closed out with a solid gain after the month began with a breakout higher from an Ascending Triangle pattern. Since then, the 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has helped guide prices higher. The 161.8% Fibonacci extension appears to be acting as a level of resistance. A break higher will put the October 2018 high on display, which appears almost inevitable considering the energy commodity’s recent momentum.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

crude oil

Chart Created with TradingView

Crude Oil TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

