0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout
2021-04-30 08:21:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-30 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
2021-04-29 15:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Soars, $70 in Focus as Oil Demand Outlook Strengthens
2021-04-29 11:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Set for Success After Upbeat Tech Earnings
2021-04-29 20:35:00
Dow Jones, Volatility, Treasury ETF Fund Flows Post-FOMC
2021-04-29 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher
2021-04-30 06:00:00
Gold Price Pares Post-Fed Gain Amid Rise in US Treasury Yields
2021-04-29 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-29 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
Post-FOMC US Dollar Price Set Up: USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
2021-04-29 09:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate YoY Flash (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.6% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Unemployment Rate (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 8.3% Previous: 8.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate MoM Flash (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Flash (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Heads Up:💶 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Flash (Q1) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.8% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Heads Up:💶 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash (Q1) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -2% Previous: -4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/td7h7w6l58
  • 🇩🇪 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Flash (Q1) Actual: -1.7% Expected: -1.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • 🇩🇪 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash (Q1) Actual: -3% Expected: -3.2% Previous: -3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher

Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices pressured despite markets’ dovish read on FOMC outcome
  • Upbeat Q1 US GDP data helped drive recovery in Treasury bond yields
  • Strong PCE reading may dovetail with bearish gold price chart setup

Gold prices are under pressure despite the markets’ unmistakably dovish interpretation of the FOMC monetary policy announcement. This is as Treasury yields rebounded, with the rate on the benchmark 10-year note rising to the highest level in two weeks. That undermined the appeal of the non-interest-bearing yellow metal.

While investors initially heeded the US central bank as it talked down tightening bets – Treasury yields fell with the US Dollar and bullion rose – the mood quickly reversed in the hours after the policy announcement. The Greenback stabilized as borrowing costs roared higher and gold fell.

Upbeat US GDP data helped encourage more of the same. An initial look at first-quarter growth showed the economy expanded at an annualized rate of 6.7 percent, topping baseline forecasts. That helped pull up medium-term (5-year) inflation expectations priced into bond markets to a one-week high.

Tellingly, a ratio tracking the performance of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 indexrelative to the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average sank as the GDP data hit the wires. That spoke to rotation out of rates-sensitive and into cash-rich names, implying speculation about stimulus withdrawal.

GOLD PRICES LIKELY TO FALL IF US PCE DATA TOPS EXPECTATIONS

The spotlight now turns to the Fed’s favored PCE gauge of US inflation. The latest figures due on Friday are expected to show the core price-growth rate has increased to 1.8 percent on year, marking the highest reading in 13 months. The headline number is penciled in at a 31-month high of 2.3 percent.

US inflation data has increasingly overshot analysts’ expectations in recent months, implying that baseline projections are understating realized price growth trends. That might set the stage for another upside surprise in the PCE report, stoking Fed policy normalization bets and punishing gold.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices may forming a bearish Head and Shoulders (H&S) pattern just the $1800/oz figure. Confirming the setup with a daily close below the 1755.83-64.22 area may set the stage for a push through the support shelf at 1720.80. Neutralizing the topping pattern calls for a breach of the swing high at 1797.83.

Gold price chart - 8 hour

Gold price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold
Bearish