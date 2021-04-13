News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EURUSD Outlook Charged for Breakout with US CPI on Tap
2021-04-13 04:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-12 17:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-12 08:30:00
Wall Street
News
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Ahead of 30-Year Treasury Auction, Resistance Reinforced
2021-04-13 05:00:00
Gold Bearish Price Series Emerges amid Failure to Test March High
2021-04-12 19:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD April Range Set on Support- Cable Levels
2021-04-12 20:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 09:30:00
Real Time News
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Ahead of 30-Year Treasury Auction, Resistance Reinforced

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Treasury Auctions, US CPI Data, US Dollar - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices declined as the US Dollar, Treasury yields rose
  • Traders eyed weak demand at US government bond auctions
  • Eyes on 30-year rate auction, XAU/USD pressured by SMA
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get My Guide

Gold prices weakened over the past 24 hours as the anti-fiat yellow metal felt the pressure of a rising US Dollar and longer-term Treasury yields. Relatively weaker demand for the 3-year and 10-year bonds at auction pushed up rates. This can be analyzed by taking a look at bid/cover ratios. Those clocked in at 2.32 and 2.36 versus 2.69 and 2.38 prior respectively.

The 10-year Treasury yield also rallied throughout Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session, extending gains from Wall Street hours. This could be in anticipation of similar outcomes at the 30-year government bond auction later today at 17:00 GMT. Weak demand there may further bolster rates, pressuring precious metals as they are inherently non-yielding assets.

Still, there is also the US headline and core CPI rate which will cross the wires at 12:30 GMT. The former is expected to clock in at 2.5% y/y while the latter at 1.5%. More attention may be placed on the core reading which typically shows the underlying rate of inflation and is less volatile than its headline counterpart. It is also the one that the Federal Reserve tends to pay more attention to.

Policymakers have thus far opened the door to temporarily higher transitory inflation as the economy recovers from the coronavirus outbreak last year. Still, an unexpectedly strong showing in CPI data could unnerve traders. That risks denting the outlook for XAU/USD as markets continue to constantly update bets on how soon the Fed will raise rates in the medium term.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices have rejected the key 1744 – 1755 resistance zone after breaking above a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern. The 50-day Simple Moving Average is also appearing to act as key resistance, pressuring the yellow metal. Another downside day for XAU/USD could pave the way to revisit lows from March and the 1658 – 1678 support zone.

Gold Daily Chart

Gold Price Outlook: Falling Ahead of 30-Year Treasury Auction, Resistance Reinforced

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

