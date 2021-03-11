News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Awaits ECB and Yield Volatility, Nasdaq Slides Relative to Dow
2021-03-11 04:34:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
2021-03-10 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-10 19:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
Gold Price Eyes Recovery After Cratering to Trendline Support
2021-03-10 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Commodities Briefing) Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB #CrudeOil #OPEC #Gold #XAUUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/03/11/Crude-Oil-Prices-Eyeing-OPEC-Report-as-Stocks-Rise-Gold-Could-Gain-on-the-ECB.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/FMPN8bqWZY
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/vQgpS4BNgE
  • Are you new to trading? Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising different forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Get a refresher on technical analysis or begin building your knowledge here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/i9Kpsve4hl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.27%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 85.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6UL4ZR9Htd
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wmmNwGM9Oo
  • (ASEAN Tech) US Dollar Reversal at Pivotal Point? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP #USD $USDSGD $USDTHB $USDIDR $USDPHP #ASEAN https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/03/11/US-Dollar-Reversal-at-Pivotal-Point-USDSGD-USDTHB-USDIDR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/wiZEaJmenY
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.49% Wall Street: 0.46% Germany 30: 0.36% France 40: 0.33% FTSE 100: 0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4NR75LQH5q
  • So, this past session US CPI came out soft, yields eased and the Biden $1.9 tln stimulus passed the House...and risk trends were still uneven. What does this say about risk? And what will ECB do to $EURUSD? My analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/03/11/EURUSD-Awaits-ECB-and-Yield-Volatility-Nasdaq-Slides-Relative-to-Dow.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/M3Op3HjBmm
  • RT @FxWestwater: Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: $USDJPY, $NZDJPY, $CHFJPY Chart Setups Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/03/11/Japanese-Yen-Technical-Outlook-USDJPY-NZDJPY-CHFJPY-Chart-Setups.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/KOTUHzz…
  • The AUD could be poised to reverse higher against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen, while potentially giving up gained ground against its New Zealand counterpart. Key levels for AUD/USD, AUD/JPY and AUD/NZD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/ZZxX2G9rLq https://t.co/hgqr31rDZJ
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB

Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Crude Oil, Stocks, Gold, US Core CPI, OPEC, ECB, Commodities Briefing - Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices shrugged off DOE report for broader risk appetite
  • Gold prices gained on soft US core CPI as the US Dollar weakened
  • WTI may gain as equities climb, gold could be boosted by the ECB
How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices aimed higher over the past 24 hours, brushing aside a fairly bearish inventories report from the Department of Energy (DOE). Last week, crude stockpiles surged 13.8 million barrels against expectations of a 0.33 million gain. The surge in supply reflected a combination of refineries struggling to come back online in the Gulf following last month’s winter storm as production in parts of Texas were restored.

The growth-linked commodity seemed to focus on general risk appetite as Wall Street continued to move higher following some recent market volatility. Softer-than-expected core CPI data from the US somewhat cooled underlying inflation expectations, undermining gains seen in longer-term Treasury yields. Anti-fiat gold prices capitalized on this dynamic as the US Dollar weakened.

Asia Pacific equities were mostly higher on Thursday as futures tracking Wall Street climbed. Investors are likely cheering the impending US$ 1.9 trillion Covid relief fiscal package, due to be signed into law by President Joe Biden ahead. As such, crude oil prices may continue to benefit over the remaining 24 hours. The commodity will also be eying OPEC’s monthly oil report for supply and demand estimates.

However, despite the softer core inflation reading from the US, Treasury yields could yet climb on fiscal stimulus bets. This comes after the Federal Reserve seemed to be sanguine about developments in bond markets. Ahead is also the ECB monetary policy announcement. Gold prices could extend gains if the central bank appears relatively more aggressive about rising longer-term rates in government debt.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude oil prices continue to consolidate between 64.05 and 66.58, peaks achieved in 2019 and 2020. This area seems to be acting as prominent resistance. Meanwhile, negative RSI divergence does show that upside momentum is fading. This can at times precede a turn lower, placing the focus on the rising trendline from November. The latter may reinstate the dominant upside focus in the event of a short-term pullback.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB

Chart Created Using TradingView

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices recently bounced off the 1658 – 1678 support zone, placing the focus on the ceiling of a bullish ‘Falling Wedge’ chart pattern – see chart below. As such, the 1747 – 1764 range could be a pivotal zone of resistance that has a chance to send XAU/USD lower again. Otherwise, breaking above the wedge opens the door to perhaps reversing what has been the dominant downtrend since August.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD, AUD/NZD In Focus as Inflation-Induced Moves Spur Rotation Within Equities
NZD/USD, AUD/NZD In Focus as Inflation-Induced Moves Spur Rotation Within Equities
2021-03-11 00:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Surges As Treasury Yields Recede. NZD/USD Aims Higher
Nasdaq 100 Surges As Treasury Yields Recede. NZD/USD Aims Higher
2021-03-10 00:00:00
Mexican Peso Forecast at Inflection Point - Levels for MXN/JPY, USD/MXN
Mexican Peso Forecast at Inflection Point - Levels for MXN/JPY, USD/MXN
2021-03-09 16:10:00
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Gold
Bearish