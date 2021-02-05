News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets Past 1.20- 2021 Breakdown Intensifies
2021-02-04 19:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Overbought RSI Signal Persists as US Inventories Contract
2021-02-04 15:30:00
Crude Oil Surges as Economic Recovery Aids Outlook, Copper Faces Technical Hurdle
2021-02-04 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-05 03:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Earnings and Volatility Set to Continue in February
2021-02-04 21:35:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Jobs Data Drives Fed Outlook
2021-02-05 06:07:00
Gold Price Susceptible to Bearish RSI Signal on Break of January Range
2021-02-04 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-04 17:45:00
Bank of England says Negative Rates Are Not Coming, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-02-04 12:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout- Bulls Drive For Seventh Day
2021-02-04 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD off a touch while GBP reclaims 1.37, following on from the BoE's inspired gains. More MPC talk later with Bailey, Ramsden and Haldane speaking Some reprieve for EUR, which trades between sizeable option expiries at 1.1960-75 (729m) and 1.20 (1.1b) USDJPY backs off 200DMA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SlEeJwQifa
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (DEC) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -6.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-05
  • Natural gas prices rallied on a colder US temperature outlook, with prices breaching above a key technical level. The EIA weekly storage report may decide where prices go next. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/14CHKHNC5G https://t.co/wfTyABH66e
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.20% Gold: 0.88% Oil - US Crude: 0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WOgowmEy0Y
  • Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Jobs Data Drives Fed Outlook - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/02/05/Gold-Prices-May-Fall-Further-as-US-Jobs-Data-Drives-Fed-Outlook.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #gold #XAUUSD #nfp #NonFarmPayrolls https://t.co/6heotTS4gy
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/55POr1NBJI
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.63% Germany 30: 0.28% US 500: 0.23% Wall Street: 0.19% FTSE 100: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZmJRU4sMPX
  • 🇫🇷 Balance of Trade (DEC) Actual: €-3.39B Previous: €-3.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-05
  • The Euro is testing a multitude of pivotal support levels against its major counterparts, which could determine its longer-term trajectory. EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP levels to watch. Get your $EUR market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/qv0jjAT8SO https://t.co/cSUQYuDGJJ
Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Jobs Data Drives Fed Outlook

Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Jobs Data Drives Fed Outlook

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices drop with inflation bets as US data stirs Fed speculation
  • Upbeat payrolls, wage growth numbers may keep gold under pressure
  • Crude oil prices pierce chart resistance, WTI eyes test above $59/bbl
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices sank as signs of economic recovery and warming price growth in the US stoked suspicions about the durability of ultra-loose Fed monetary policy. Tellingly, the 5-year breakeven rate – a proxy for priced-in inflation expectations – fell with the yellow metal as the data printed.

This hinted that investors read the figures as discouraging of stimulus expansion. In fact, some early threads of speculation about a shorter path toward tightening may be showing through despite the Fed’s protestations. Needless to say, this certainly wouldn’t be the first time traders challenged officials’ narrative.

Weekly jobless claims data showed 779k applications for benefits last week, an encouraging outcome relative to expectations of an 830k increase. Meanwhile, unit labor costs jumped 6.8 percent in the 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, topping projections of a 4 percent gain.

GOLD PRICES MAY FALL FURTHER AS US JOBS DATA DRIVES FED OUTLOOK

Looking ahead, all eyes are on January’s US employment report. It is seen showing a 105k rise in nonfarm payrolls following December’s shock 140k drop. The jobless rate is seen holding unchanged at 6.7 percent. Leading ISM survey data suggests an upside surprise might be in the works.

January’s edition suggested the pace of job creation has returned to pre-Covid levels. Service-sector hiring growth jumped to the highest since February 2020 – just before the outbreak triggered lockdowns. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector added staff at the fastest rate since June 2019.

An uptick in wage inflation may add to the Fed outlook implications of firm topline results. Hourly earnings are seen adding 5 percent on-year, a slight cooling compared with the 5.1 percent rise in December. Markit PMI data flagging the steepest costs rise since 2009 hint this too may overshoot however.

Gold is likely to fall further in such a scenario as the markets are encouraged to focus on the timeline for reducing stimulus – as opposed to expanding it – as the central object of speculation. This would understandably undermine the appeal of the non-yielding store of value alternative.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices have slipped back below inflection point support at 1817.13, opening the door for another test of the 1747.74-65.30 area. A daily close below that may set the stage for a probe below the $1700/oz figure. Alternatively, returning back above 1817.13 puts the 1860-71.34 zone back into focus as resistance.

Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Jobs Data Drives Fed Outlook

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices have pushed north of the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 56.26, seemingly setting the stage for a run at the 38.2% level at 59.19. Stagnant RSI warns that momentum may be fragile however. Slipping back below 56.26 – now recast as support – sees the next downside hurdle at 53.90, a former resistance level.

Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Jobs Data Drives Fed Outlook

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Lowe Speech, AUD/JPY at Technical Juncture
Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Lowe Speech, AUD/JPY at Technical Juncture
2021-02-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Surges as Economic Recovery Aids Outlook, Copper Faces Technical Hurdle
Crude Oil Surges as Economic Recovery Aids Outlook, Copper Faces Technical Hurdle
2021-02-04 04:30:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Trade Data - Rebound or Breakdown?
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Trade Data - Rebound or Breakdown?
2021-02-04 00:00:00
GBP Volatility Rises Ahead of BoE, Crude Oil Soaring, NZD Outperforms - US Market Open
GBP Volatility Rises Ahead of BoE, Crude Oil Soaring, NZD Outperforms - US Market Open
2021-02-03 14:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish