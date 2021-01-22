News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100: Are These Breaks Backed by Trends?
2021-01-22 04:45:00
Central Bank Watch: BOC & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-01-21 20:00:00
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-21 22:30:00
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-21 21:05:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-20 22:00:00
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-21 22:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears

Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears

Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst

Gold, XAU/USD, Crude Oil, Hong Kong, EIA Report, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Check out our fresh outlook for gold in the first quarter!
Get My Guide

Anti-fiat gold and growth-linked crude oil prices traded relatively flat on Thursday as equities performed mixed during the Wall Street session. However, heading into the remaining 24 hours, XAU/USD and WTI are facing cautious selling pressure which could persist into the weekend.

Futures tracking the Dow Jones and S&P 500 are aiming lower before European and North American trading hours. This is pushing up the haven-linked US Dollar, subsequently pressuring commodity and precious metal prices.

The mood soured as Hong Kong announced that it will place a lockdown in a district within Kowloon amid rising cases of the coronavirus. This is set to begin this weekend. Selling pressure in WTI may be compounded by this week’s EIA inventory report which was delayed due to a holiday-shortened week in the US.

That is because a preliminary report from API estimated that crude oil stockpiles may have climbed over 2.56 million barrels last week. Otherwise, oil prices may rebound if EIA reports a smaller-than-expected uptake. Gold will also be eyeing key Markit manufacturing PMI readings from the Eurozone and United States.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for updates on these outcomes

Gold Technical Analysis

While gold prices have been struggling to find a direction as of late, the broader view remains tilted to the upside. That is because an area of rising support from March is holding – see chart below. A push above the 1863 – 1848 inflection zone exposes the December high.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities this year?
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil prices remain hovering just under the February 2020 high at 54.45. The 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages seem to be maintaining the focus to the upside. A drop through them risks shifting the upside technical bias to bearish. Otherwise, clearing 54.45 exposes the January 20th, 2020 high.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

