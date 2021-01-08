News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Extends into 2021- Resistance in View
2021-01-07 16:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
News
Gold Falls as US Political Shift Fuels Reflation Bets, Crude Oil Rally Eases
2021-01-08 06:00:00
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
2021-01-07 15:00:00
News
Dollar Rebound Is a Tall Task ahead of NFPs, Dow and Bitcoin Keep Running
2021-01-08 04:45:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-07 21:05:00
News
Gold Falls as US Political Shift Fuels Reflation Bets, Crude Oil Rally Eases
2021-01-08 06:00:00
Are Gold Prices Losing their Luster? What is Copper Telling Traders?
2021-01-07 23:30:00
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
Real Time News
  • 🇿🇦 ABSA Manufacturing PMI (DEC) Actual: 50.3 Previous: 52.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.85%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.75%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3ifAOl0j8p
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 ABSA Manufacturing PMI (DEC) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 52.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-08
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.64% Gold: -1.20% Silver: -2.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Fq43SkxgKE
  • US Dollar sharply higher as Euro, gold sink. Cyclical commodities like crude oil, copper, natural gas all down. S&P 500 cautiously lower. Looks like a risk-off move but USD strength may be the defining catalyst, although no clear-cut catalyst is apparent. #NFP ahead. https://t.co/4A8m0SElkS
  • US Dollar takes out 90.00 at the EU open with Gold and Silver moving sharply lower. USD/JPY continues to move in lockstep with US 10yr yields
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.33% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/c6HryqsyxG
  • Gold prices plunged as the USD surged. What is happening? https://t.co/C1xmW9zHAz
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.74% Germany 30: 0.69% Wall Street: 0.53% US 500: 0.49% FTSE 100: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/P1PedlsQmL
  • Rollover is the interest paid or earned for holding a currency spot position overnight. Learn how to earn rollover interest on your open positions here: https://t.co/SRsG8CxjEn https://t.co/kXbtyclWZS
Gold Falls as US Political Shift Fuels Reflation Bets, Crude Oil Rally Eases

2021-01-08 06:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Crude Oil, XAU/USD, U.S. Politics, Reflation – Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices push higher on improved economic prospects, OPEC+ cuts
  • Gold prices fall as investors bet on higher prospective yields elsewhere
  • Technical outlook for gold and oil may see prices pullback in short-term
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices rose above $51 per barrel on Wednesday, extending gains from earlier this week when Saudi Arabia volunteered to cut its own production over the next two months during a monthly OPEC+ meeting. Russia gained a 75k barrel per day bid to increase production until March. The rise in prices also reflects the stabilizing outlook for the global economy as investors discount rising Covid-19 case counts against Covid vaccine distributions.

Meanwhile, gold prices continue to maneuver lower after U.S. President Trump appeared to acknowledge President-elect Biden’s win following a day of chaos on Capitol Hill. Despite the troubles in Washington D.C., markets again looked beyond to the future, likely motivated by two Senate runoff races in Georgia that give effective control of Congress to the Democrats, increasing the chance for more fiscal stimulus from the incoming administration.

XAU/USD is nearing the 1900 handle, threatening upside progress from earlier in the week as a strong Greenback tempers gains. The current market theme appears to be placing strong bets on the reflation trade given the upward force on U.S. government bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising above 1.090% for the first time since March. Increased inflation expectations can often drive gold higher, but markets appear to be allocating capital to growth-driven assets.

Still, the backdrop for gold prices remains supportive amid a reflationary outlook. While the recent unwinding of risks put a hit on prices, the move lower likely owes to speculative traders. Investors may have to start grappling with a pullback in monetary support, however, if Treasury and inflation measures remain supportive. Philadelphia Fed President, Patrick Harker, hinted that the Fed could start to roll back the number of bond purchases it performs as soon as the end of this year. If so, market participants may be faced with a new dynamic amid a less accommodative central bank.

Gold Technical Outlook

Gold faces a third day of losses against the US Dollar, with prices nearing the 1900 psychological level. The 9-day exponential moving average may provide the most immediate support, but a break below would see bulls aim to turn prior trendline resistance into support. The 38.2% Fib retracement from the 2020 high to November low may also come into play if 1900 is breached.

Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

xauusd daily chart

Chart created with TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Outlook

Crude oil gains may run into overhead resistance shortly in the form of the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from its 2020 January-April move. The RSI oscillator is also nearing the 70 overbought level, along with Friday’s candle trading above the upper Bollinger Band, indicating prices may be overextended. Thus, a pullback may likely manifest in the near-term.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil chart

Chart created with TradingView

XAU/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Australian Dollar Outlook: Strong Greenback Halts AUD/USD Rally
2021-01-08 00:00:00
Crude Oil Gains, Gold Sinks on Fiscal Stimulus Hopes Despite Capitol Hill Unrest
2021-01-07 07:00:00
Australian Dollar, S&P 500 May Rise as Georgia Senate Race Boosts Stimulus Bets
2021-01-07 00:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Chinese PMIs, U.S. Runoff Elections in Focus
2021-01-06 00:00:00
