EUR/USD Outlook: Rates to Watch as RSI Holds in Overbought Zone
2020-08-05 05:00:00
2020-08-05 05:00:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Faces Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-08-04 15:30:00
2020-08-04 15:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up with Gold and Stocks as US Dollar Drops, EIA Eyed
2020-08-05 06:01:00
2020-08-05 06:01:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
2020-08-05 04:00:00
Gold Soars to a Fresh All-Time High, Silver at its Best Level in Seven-Years
2020-08-05 09:30:00
2020-08-05 09:30:00
Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI
2020-08-05 01:00:00
2020-08-05 01:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Heading Higher, GBP/USD Flat
2020-08-05 08:15:00
2020-08-05 08:15:00
British Pound Under Clouds on Brexit Talks: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-08-05 03:00:00
2020-08-05 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
2020-08-03 14:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Up with Gold and Stocks as US Dollar Drops, EIA Eyed

Crude Oil Prices Up with Gold and Stocks as US Dollar Drops, EIA Eyed

2020-08-05 06:01:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices back at familiar resistance. Is a break exposing $50/bbl next?
  • Gold prices continue to build higher after setting record high above $2000/oz
  • Negative real rates may explain recent market trends, EIA inventory data due

A risk-on backdrop helped crude oil prices push higher alongside stocks yesterday. Meanwhile, the safe-haven US Dollar plunged, driving gold prices to a new record high amid surging demand for anti-fiat alternatives. The move appears to reflect parallel bets on a recovery in growth and inflation coupled with expectations of a sticky dovish stance on monetary policy.

Tellingly, the lion’s share of the move came as the spread between the 2-year US Treasury yield and the equivalent-maturity breakeven rate – a measure of inflation expectations derived from bonds – accelerated lower. As it happens, price growth bets have recovered alongside shares after the Fed launched open-ended QE in late March while nominal rates have mostly idled since falling at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

This has translated into an increasingly negative short-term interest rates. The impact is two-fold. First, the cost of capital is very low while baseline returns on safer assets is essentially non-existent, pushing investors to riskier assets. Stocks and cyclical commodities like crude oil fit the bill. Second, the relative appeal of non-interest-bearing gold is bolstered by comparison to negative-yielding cash.

Looking ahead, bellwether S&P 500 futures are pointing convincingly higher ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street, hinting that the risk-on mood is gearing up for follow-through in the hours ahead. That probably bodes well for crude oil and gold prices as sentiment-sensitive assets across the spectrum benefit, while the metal takes advantage of USD weakness as its anti-risk profile becomes a near-term handicap.

A relatively quiet economic calendar is headlined by a revised set of July US PMI figures as well as official EIA inventory flow statistics. The latter are expected to show that stockpiles shed 2.31 million barrels last week. An analogous estimate from API published yesterday put the number at 8.59 million barrels, opening the door for a surprise that might buoy crude oil prices.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are testing resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area once again. A daily close above this barrier looks likely to set the stage for a challenge of the $50/bbl figure. Negative RSI divergence speaks to ebbing upside momentum and may precede a reversal lower however. A turn back below the swing low at 38.74 may seems likely to put the 34.38-78 area into focus next.

Crude Oil Prices Up with Gold and Stocks as US Dollar Drops, EIA Eyed

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices overturned would-be signs of topping in an explosive fashion, punching through the $2000/oz figure to a record high. From here, a daily close above the 123.6% Fibonacci expansion at 2059.74 may expose the 138.2% level at 2105.57. Negative RSI divergence warns of a pullback however. A turn below the 100% Fibat 1985.67 may bring a retest of the 1918.49-20.94 area (78.6% expansion, 2011 swing top).

Crude Oil Prices Up with Gold and Stocks as US Dollar Drops, EIA Eyed

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Rallies on Stellar Jobs Data, AUD/NZD to Reverse?
New Zealand Dollar Rallies on Stellar Jobs Data, AUD/NZD to Reverse?
2020-08-04 23:00:00
GBP/USD Cracks 1.30 on USD Demand, Volatility Lurking in USD/TRY - US Market Open
GBP/USD Cracks 1.30 on USD Demand, Volatility Lurking in USD/TRY - US Market Open
2020-08-04 13:45:00
Gold Prices May Fall If Markets Make Good on Bearish Chart Setup
Gold Prices May Fall If Markets Make Good on Bearish Chart Setup
2020-08-04 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Record High Faces Resistance, AUD/USD Turns to RBA Next
Nasdaq 100 Record High Faces Resistance, AUD/USD Turns to RBA Next
2020-08-03 23:00:00
