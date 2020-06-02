We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-01 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Goes Overbought, Finds Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-01 20:08:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2020-06-01 16:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.70% FTSE 100: 0.38% Germany 30: 0.38% US 500: -0.15% Wall Street: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BgRHNS4Hfo
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Unemployment Change due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 282.9K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • Heads Up:🇨🇿 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -2.2% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • Heads Up:🇨🇿 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.6% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • 🇨🇭 Retail Sales YoY Actual: -19.9% Previous: -5.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • (Comm Briefing) #Gold prices rallied as the US #Dollar sank in ‘risk on’ trade. #CrudeOil could remain in limbo ahead of this week’s #OPEC+ meeting with all eyes on Saudi-Russia negotiations $XAUUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/06/02/Gold-Prices-Rally-Crude-Oil-May-Be-in-Limbo-Ahead-of-OPEC-Meeting.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/YJDciH6pEp
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Retail Sales YoY due at 06:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -5.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • 🇬🇧 Nationwide Housing Prices YoY Actual: 1.8% Expected: 2.8% Previous: 3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • The ongoing contraction in US production may keep #oilprices afloat in June as crude output falls to its lowest level since October 2018. Get your crude #oil market update from @DavidJSong https://t.co/jj1bMLX0DF https://t.co/d6cZhVT82n
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Nationwide Housing Prices YoY due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.8% Previous: 3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

2020-06-02 06:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Gold, Crude Oil, OPEC+- Talking Points

  • Gold prices rallied as US Dollar sank in ‘risk-on’ trade
  • Crude oil could be in limbo as markets await OPEC+
  • XAU/USD pressuring resistance as oil eyes 2016 low

Anti-fiat gold prices spent the previous 24 hours rallying against the haven-linked US Dollar. The ‘risk-on’ tone during Monday’s Wall Street trading session likely sapped the appeal of the Greenback. Investors looked past domestic and external unrest as Google searches for “protest” and “riots” accelerated. Sentiment-linked crude oil prices were flat as upside momentum faded.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Oil could be in limbo as traders await a meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and key allies. Reports crossed the wires on Monday that OPEC+ could bring forward the meeting to June 4. A key issue that is going to be discussed is whether or not record output cuts could be extended between one to three months.

As a reminder, earlier this year a price war was triggered between key producers Saudi Arabia and Russia. The latter’s initial refusal to participate was a detriment to the commodity. Towards the end of last month, Russia hinted that it wanted to push for easing production restrictions. A similar row between Moscow and Riyadh could risk reigniting selling pressuring in crude oil prices.

S&P 500 futures slipped into the red during Tuesday’s Asia Pacific trading session, perhaps pointing towards a ‘risk-off’ tone to come in the remaining 24 hours. If this dynamic rekindles US Dollar strength, that may cap upside progress in gold prices in the near term. Down the road, the medium-term fundamental outlook for the yellow metal seems favorable as central banks around the world refrain from raising interest rates.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices have re-entered the key range of resistance between 1730 – 1747. This is as rising support from the middle of April seems to be cautiously guiding the yellow metal higher. Keep a close eye on RSI in the event negative divergence emerges. That is a signal of fading upside momentum which could precede a turn lower. A close under 1703 exposes the key range of support between 1658 – 1678.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 10% 3%
Weekly -5% -8% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude oil prices have thus far made marginal upside progress after pushing above descending resistance from the beginning of this year – pink line below. This is leaving the commodity facing former lows from August 2016 which could come into play as new resistance. Turning lower likely entails taking out key support which is a range between 29.11 – 31.14 that has its beginnings from peaks reached in April.

Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 7% 6%
Weekly -20% 1% -12%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD, NZD May Rise With APAC Stocks Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
AUD, NZD May Rise With APAC Stocks Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
2020-06-01 23:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: Loonie Rally Slams USD/CAD into Support
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: Loonie Rally Slams USD/CAD into Support
2020-06-01 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Trump Talks Hong Kong, Gold Up on US Unrest
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Trump Talks Hong Kong, Gold Up on US Unrest
2020-06-01 03:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite Ready for More Highs?
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite Ready for More Highs?
2020-05-31 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.