We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDMXN and USDZAR Extend Breaks While EURUSD, AUDUSD and SPX Tip Range
2020-05-22 03:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rally Hits a Wall at Range Top
2020-05-22 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
Gold Price Consolidation to Linger as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
2020-05-22 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Bounces - Will Sellers Respond?
2020-05-21 19:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing Actual: £-61.36B Expected: £-35B Previous: £-2.33B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • 🇬🇧 Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY Actual: -18.4% Expected: -18.2% Previous: -4.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • 🇬🇧 Retail Sales YoY Actual: -22.6% Expected: -22.2% Previous: -5.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: £-35B Previous: £-2.33B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -18.2% Previous: -4.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Retail Sales YoY due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -22.2% Previous: -5.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • (-5.55%) This is now worse than any single-day episodes from earlier this year, worst since July 2015 #HANGSENG - https://t.co/SZrZNujMPK
  • #HANGSENG extends losses over 5% during Friday Asia Pacific trade - https://t.co/E1j4sGdUCL
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rally Hits a Wall at Range Top - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/05/22/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Rally-Hits-a-Wall-at-Range-Top.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/kiYmbkTFci
  • India's RBI extends moratorium on loans by further 3 months -BBG
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong

Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong

2020-05-22 05:13:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil and Gold Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices wilted as risk appetite did the same
  • China wants to impose more stringent control over Hong Kong, with the latter’s future as a financial center perhaps in the balance
  • Gold prices edged up but the market looks leery of pressing the upside

Crude oil prices wilted in Asia on Friday despite a strong start as news that China will impose more stringent control over Hong Kong saw a broad retreat for market risk appetite.

Beijing plans laws to ban secession, sedition and foreign interference in the former British territory where pro-democracy protests have been frequent. The proposed laws may have huge consequence for Hong Kong’s future as a financial centre, with much dependent on what stance the US takes.

The news saw stocks in Hong Kong fall by more than 4%, with a knock-on effect for all growth correlated assets, including oil.

Prices had been supported initially by reports that the gradual emergence from Covid lockdowns around the world had indeed seen higher demand. Traffic flows had reportedly rebounded in both Berlin and Tokyo according to data prepared for Reuters, while easing restrictions have also propped up US gasoline demand as the annual ‘driving season’ looms.

China also reportedly announced that it will not set a Gross Domestic Product growth target this year, following the Covid outbreak, with trade tensions between it and the US also apparently on the rise again.

Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% -15% -14%
Weekly 7% -33% -14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Perhaps surprisingly gold prices eked out only very modest gains despite clearly growing risk aversion.

The metal climbed as high as $1730/ounce in the Singapore morning session but failed to hold most of those gains as the session went on. However, the broad backdrop of limping global growth and ultra-loose monetary policy remains in place and likely to support the market even at its current altitude.

Crude Oil Prices Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

US crude oil prices’ sharp uptrend remains in place but is clearly being tested as it has not been for nearly two weeks previously. It now offers support at $31.12/barrel, very close to the current market. Still, a weekly close below the line may not be as bearish as it might seem. The market has after all risen sharply since April and is perhaps overdue for some consolidation. There’s clear support from mid-May in the psychologically important $25 area, but a retracement that far would be surprising. Expect consolidation well above that point.

Gold Prices Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Gold prices remain well within their daily-chart uptrend channel but there does seem to be some reluctance to push on into a resistance zone now just above the market and derived from highs last seen in 2012. It guards the way back to the all-time peaks of that year. The market shows some sign of exhaustion and it will be interesting to see if it can end this week, and then this month, with that uptrend channel intact.

Given the fundamental backdrop there seems little reason to expect a major price reversal, but some retracement toward the $1600 level may be seen, again consolidatively, should the channel break. It currently offers support at $1697.50.

Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -12% 1%
Weekly 4% -19% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar at Tipping Point as US-China Tensions Heat Up?
Australian Dollar at Tipping Point as US-China Tensions Heat Up?
2020-05-21 23:00:00
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
2020-05-20 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
2020-05-20 06:32:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.