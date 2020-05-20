We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
  IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.13%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.49%.
  Heads Up:🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.5% Previous: 0.3%
  Heads Up:💶 ECB Non-Monetary Policy Meeting due at 08:00 GMT (15min)
  Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.00% Gold: 0.39% Oil - US Crude: -0.32%
  China vows retaliation over Mike Pompeo's message to Taiwan's Tsai, adds that US behaviour seriously violates one-China principle, according to China Foreign Ministry Spokesman
  Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.40% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11%
  Heads Up:🇸🇪 Financial Stability Report due at 07:30 GMT (15min)
  🇹🇭 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.75%
  Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.51% US 500: 0.45% FTSE 100: -0.58% France 40: -0.58% Germany 30: -0.58%
  Heads Up:🇹🇭 Interest Rate Decision due at 07:05 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.75%
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery

2020-05-20 06:32:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil and Gold Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices were higher on signs of increasing demand
  • They’re very cautious as yet, however
  • Gold prices were also up as present economic data remain dire

Crude oil prices were higher in Wednesday’s Asia Pacific session, with hopes of higher demand enduring despite clear ongoing worries linked to demand and the coronavirus’ spread.

The June West Texas Intermediate futures contract expired at $32.50/barrel in stark and reassuring contrast to the previous month when May’s fell well below $0. Moreover, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday that domestic crude inventories fell by 4.8 million barrels, to a still-remarkable 521.3 million in the week to May 15. Refinery demand rose, however, suggesting that more fuel is being produced in response to lockdown-easing programs.

The Energy Information Administration will release official stockpile data later Wednesday.

Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 0% 6%
Weekly 8% -20% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The better tone in energy markets was not enough to mask gloom elsewhere and gold prices also rose as investors contemplated a supportive mix of weak economic data and the prospect of prolonged loose monetary policy around the world.

US homebuilding fell by the most on record in April, piling more bad news on top of the likes of catastrophic unemployment gains. Japanese business confidence was also revealed to be at its lowest point for a decade.

This doesn’t look like an environment in which gold’s haven bid is set to meaningfully wane and, with likely subdued inflation data due from the Eurozone and UK later the metal may get further support.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

Crude oil prices’ steep run of gains continues with prices extending their winning run into a resistance band from early March. There may be some sign that momentum is waning, with daily trading ranges narrowing again, but that might be expected after such as strong run higher. Consolidation within the trading range above would likely still be bullish, but the market is likely to remain biased upward for at least as long as the psychologically important $30 support level holds.

The prevalent uptrend offers its own support just below that at $29.51.

Gold Prices Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Gold prices’ uptrend channel remains solidly in place and unthreatened. However, the near-term resistance zone from 2012’s highs has not been retested again after Monday’s intraday attempt. While the market may very well get durably back to those levels it could take time and a re-test of support at $1700 may be seen first.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 5% 4%
Weekly 3% 22% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

