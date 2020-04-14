We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, DAX May Fall Ahead of IMF World Outlook, Financial Stability Report
2020-04-14 07:00:00
US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on S&P 500 Earnings Season
2020-04-13 21:12:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
2020-04-13 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hit 7-Year Top on Corvid Worries Despite China Trade Beats
2020-04-14 06:22:00
Gold Price Rally to Persist If RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2020-04-14 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Unpleasant Week Ahead as Stimulus Arrives
2020-04-13 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.20% Silver: 0.79% Gold: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aPx4AYbLPu
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.43% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.43% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.27% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SXfjZd5XzQ
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.88% Wall Street: 1.80% US 500: 1.78% Germany 30: 1.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/AQDC2tTnQc
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/aagMdmwpFv
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 5939 +1.64% #DAX 10773 +1.97% #CAC 4565 +1.29% #AEX 512 +0.86% #MIB 17993 +2.11% #IBEX 7147 +1.07% #OMX 1542 +2.87% #STOXX 2938 +1.56%
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/7NrPe7HHvc
  • Indonesia's Minister of Finance Indrawati: Indonesia sees economy growing 0.3% in Q2. Number of unemployed may rise by 2.9m on the pandemic -BBG
  • Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: Want to start cash handouts as soon as May -BBG
  • FX Snapshot: Haven-linked US Dollar and similarly-behaving Japanese Yen underperforming as Wall Street futures climb during Asia Pacific trade. Pro-risk Australian and New Zealand Dollars aiming cautiously higher #USD #Yen #AUD #NZD #SP500
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 #tradingstyle https://t.co/PFuxOWQlr4
Gold Prices Hit 7-Year Top on Corvid Worries Despite China Trade Beats

Gold Prices Hit 7-Year Top on Corvid Worries Despite China Trade Beats

2020-04-14 06:22:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices made new 7-year highs as haven assets continued to find favor
  • Chinese import and export numbers beat gloomy forecasts
  • Crude oil held up, but massive production cuts have not seen an upside range break yet

Gold prices pushed on to new seven-year highs on Tuesday as investors continued to fret about the global economic hit dealt by the coronavirus even as Chinese economic data came in less weakly than expected.

In US Dollar terms exports fell by 6.6% on the year in March, while imports slipped by 0.9%. This was in both cases much less than forecasts which centred on respective falls of 13.9% and 9.8%. While these numbers may suggest that supply chains are holding up better than economists had feared, it remains likely that the full extent of the demand collapse seen in western economies now to varying extents locked down has yet to show up in the data.

The US Congress struggled to come up with a new relief bill on Monday with the Republicans and Democrats in standoff. The budget deficit is now forecast to balloon and anxious eyes are being cast are the dawning corporate earnings season. Meanwhile the International Monetary Fund said on Monday that it would provide immediate relief to 25 member nations under its catastrophe relief program.

Given all of the above a continued strong haven bid into gold is unsurprising and, indeed can be clearly seen. The metal is now at its highest since November 2012, with its all-time peaks now in the bulls’ sights.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 16% 9%
Weekly 4% 42% 14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices rose as the prospect of reduced US shale-oil output added to the supportive effects of this week’s large production cut from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia.

The US Energy Administration said that April shale production may well see the biggest falls on record but even with these large prospective reductions in supply prices have failed to surge as investors still face the prospect of even greater falls in demand.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 19% 4%
Weekly 23% -15% 15%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Monthly Chart

Gold prices have seen very sharp April gains as the supportive cocktail of general economic uncertainty and the lower interest rates set in place to deal with it gives the non-yielding metal a broad lift. 2020’s gains have been quite steep, however, and it may be that some consolidation will now be seen before the market can revisit the highs of October 2012 in the $1789/ounce region. As long as this process takes place above the psychologically important $1600 level it seems likely that upward momentum will be maintained.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

Crude oil prices’ inability to break above a narrow daily chart range in the face of supply reductions which would formerly have sent it soaring underlines the perceived economic threat of coronavirus very clearly.

Resistance in the $30/barrel area continues to cap the market while support from last week’s lows in the $28.51 region continues to hold. It seems certain that the direction in which this range eventually breaks on a daily-closing basis will be instructive, and at the moment a downside test looks more likely, perhaps as soon as this week. However the uncommitted may want to wait for confirmation of this.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP Eye Earnings Season, China GDP
US Dollar Forecast: SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP Eye Earnings Season, China GDP
2020-04-14 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
2020-04-13 23:00:00
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Breakout High in Place?
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Breakout High in Place?
2020-04-13 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise On OPEC Plus Production Cuts, $30 Still Caps
Crude Oil Prices Rise On OPEC Plus Production Cuts, $30 Still Caps
2020-04-13 05:05:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.