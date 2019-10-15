AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Aims Lower Despite Choppy Trade

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

Aussie Dollar downtrend intact amid choppy, consolidative trade

Monthly chart suggests scope for meaningful weakness due ahead

Short term chart warns bearish resumption requires confirmation

The Australian Dollar still seems to be biased lower against its US counterpart even as prices oscillate in a choppy consolidation range after finding support near the 0.67 figure. The pair still looks to be well-anchored below resistance guiding it lower since early December 2019, with a daily close above its upper boundary – now at 0.6963 – seemingly needed to neutralize the near-term bearish bias.

Daily AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Zooming out to the monthly chart paints an even more ominous picture. Prices have breached an 18-year rising trend line as well as the support shelf created by the preceding swing bottom in the 0.6900-0.7018 area. The next layer of meaningful support does not emerge until the 0.6009-0.6352 region. That appears to imply that sellers have a further 6-11 percent of downside progress in scope for the months ahead.

Monthly AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Still, near-term positioning warns that betting on imminent bearish resumption might be premature. The immediate trajectory set from October lows remains defined by a series of higher highs and lows, suggesting AUD/USD may yet correct further before the structural decline is re-engaged. A break below counter-trend support (now at 0.6736) is probably a prerequisite for another lasting leg lower.

4-hour AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

