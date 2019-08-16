Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Crude oil and gold price performance

Crude oil, gold price performance chart created using TradingView

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices may rise as markets tilt risk-off before the weekend
  • Crude oil prices vulnerable, might move to retest $50/bbl figure
  • Progress may be limited before FOMC minutes, Jackson Hole

Commodity prices idled Thursday as a lull in pace-setting news flow made room to digest recent volatility. From here, a relatively quiet offering on the economic data docket seems likely to keep broad-based market sentiment trends in control. The path of least resistance favors a risk-off scenario.

Sudden bursts of volatility have become increasingly common recently as prices react to eye-catching headlines from Washington and Beijing amid US-China trade war escalation. This probably has traders more leery than usual of holding pro-risk exposure over the weekend.

With that in mind, a round of defensive liquidation might pull down cycle-sensitive crude oil prices alongside stocks. A parallel dip in bond yields might have scope to push up gold, especially since the metal has managed gains even as the US Dollar trades higher recently.

Absent a burst of headline-driven volatility however, significant trend development seems unlikely. The week ahead brings critical inflection points in the Fed policy outlook – a defining macro input – by way of FOMC minutes and the Jackson Hole symposium. Commitment may be scarce in the interim.

Get our free guide to help build confidence in your gold and crude oil trading strategy!

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are inching toward resistance at 1540.70, the 76.4% Fibonacci expansion. A daily close above that exposes a weekly chart inflection level at 1563.00 next. Negative RSI divergence hints upside momentum is ebbing however. A turn below the 61.8% Fib at 1513.94 targets the 50% level at 1492.31.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices slipped back below the lower bound of the 54.72-56.09 congestion area, breaking the weekly uptrend in the process. Sellers may now move test the 49.41-50.60 zone anew. A daily close above trend resistance set from late April – now at 58.53 – seems necessary to neutralize downward pressure.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter