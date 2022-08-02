AUD/USD Hit on Stronger USD, Geopolitical Headwinds After RBA Disappointment

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Strategy Webinar: Rates, USD, EUR/USD and Stocks
2022-08-02 19:32:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2022-08-02 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Outlook Bullish on OPEC+ Meeting, Supply Hopes Strained
2022-08-02 06:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Weigh Economic Data Against Tight Supply
2022-08-02 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Active vs Passive Investing: Top Stock Investing Tips
2022-08-02 17:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-30 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Rally Faces First Major Test
2022-08-02 16:00:00
Gold Price Rally Bumping Into Resistance, Taiwan Tensions Escalate
2022-08-02 10:20:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-02 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP Slips on UK Housing Prices & Global Risk Aversion
2022-08-02 07:31:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rebounds Ahead of June Low to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2022-08-02 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-02 14:30:00
More View more
AUD/USD Hit on Stronger USD, Geopolitical Headwinds After RBA Disappointment

AUD/USD Hit on Stronger USD, Geopolitical Headwinds After RBA Disappointment

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD, NZD, NZ Jobs Report, Taiwan, Technical Outlook - TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar rises as US House Speaker’s Taiwan visit spurs risk-off move
  • Chinese economic woes weigh heavily on crude prices
  • AUD/USD drops below 50-day SMA after hitting wedge target

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

A risk-off move that intensified overnight in New York may see Asia-Pacific stocks open lower. The benchmark S&P 500 closed 0.67% lower, extending losses from Monday. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan spurred some risk aversion as investors fear the visit may increase tensions between Washington and Beijing, perhaps to the point where a military conflict is a tangible tail risk.

The geopolitical implications sent the safe-haven US Dollar higher, with the USD DXY Index gaining almost a full percent during New York trading. EUR/USD fell nearly 1%, trimming gains from the past two sessions. The Japanese Yen was another big loser against the Greenback. USD/JPY rose over 1%, although the cross remains sharply lower from its multi-decade July high.

The Australian Dollar is the worst performer against the US Dollar. The impact on AUD/USD stems from haven flows boosting the USD and a disappointing Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision that occurred yesterday. Softer iron ore prices in China are another factor likely weighing on the Aussie Dollar. And of course, given Australia’s geographic positioning, Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit may be posing an additional headwind.

Gold prices were another victim of USD strength. Spot gold fell more than 0.5% despite the geopolitical concerns, including announced Chinese military exercises. Crude oil and Brent oil prices surrendered early gains, trading flat shortly after the Wall Street closing bell. The American Petroleum Institute (API) posted a surprise build in crude stocks for the week ending July 29.

Australia’s Ai Group Construction Index for July fell to 45.3 from 46.2 in June. The New Zealand Dollar extended losses after the island nation’s second-quarter employment figure showed a 0% q/q print for employment change. That put the unemployment rat at 3.3%, above the 3.2% in Q1. The weak jobs data may temper RBNZ rate hike bets, explaining some of the downside reaction in Kiwi Dollar this morning.

Notable Events for August 03:

  • Hong Kong – S&P Global PMI (July)
  • Japan – Jibun Bank Composite PMI Final (July)
  • Singapore – S&P Global PMI (July)
  • China – Caixin Composite PMI (July)

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

AUD/USD pierced below its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), clearing a path for further downside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed below its centerline, amplifying the bearish risk to prices. A drop to the 0.68 handle, where prices exited the Falling Wedge, may be on the table. Alternatively, recapturing the 50-day SMA would help bulls to reenergize.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2022-08-02 18:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Weigh Economic Data Against Tight Supply
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Weigh Economic Data Against Tight Supply
2022-08-02 03:30:00
AUD/USD Hits Post-Wedge Target. Bulls Eye Higher Ground Ahead of Central Bank Decision
AUD/USD Hits Post-Wedge Target. Bulls Eye Higher Ground Ahead of Central Bank Decision
2022-08-01 23:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise if the Fed’s Ideal Inflation Gauge Softens After GDP Shrank
Gold Prices May Rise if the Fed’s Ideal Inflation Gauge Softens After GDP Shrank
2022-07-29 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish