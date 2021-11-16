Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rises Ahead of RBA Minutes, Lowe Speech

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Euro Forecast: Risks Remain Lower for EUR/USD, Covid Surge Adds to Weakness
2021-11-15 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible
2021-11-15 19:40:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-11-15 19:00:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-15 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Gold Price Stages Eight Day Rally as RSI Climbs Into Overbought Zone
2021-11-15 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
2021-11-14 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DXY Dollar Index Slips on Treasury Yield Dip and Mixed Data in Asia. Can USD Get a Grip?
2021-11-15 07:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Can They Break Ranges?
2021-11-15 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @Live_News_Nick: All headlines via Bloomberg: *BIDEN U.S.-CHINA RELATIONSHIP IS PROFOUNDLY IMPORTANT TO WORLD *BIDEN SAYS COUNTRIES HA…
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/UJhyP0Fcrt
  • President Xi says China and US should respect each other and coexist in peace - BBG
  • RT @IGSquawk: BIDEN, XI BEGIN VIRTUAL SUMMIT ON U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS -BBG
  • RBA Minutes: - Board won't raise cash rate until inflation target hit - Prepared to be patient - Economy will recovery quickly as restrictions ease - Risks to inflation forecast have shifted higher - BBG
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Meeting Minutes due at 00:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-16
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/jGXcpc8HTu
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF $CHFJPY $EURCHF $GBPCHF Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/11/15/Swiss-Franc-Technical-Analysis-CHFJPY-EURCHF-GBPCHF.html https…
  • Greenback strength on Monday saw the US Dollar Index surge as high as 95.60 before cooling slightly $USD $DXY https://t.co/dJQcn5GnnY
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.43% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NFEuuCfWJv
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rises Ahead of RBA Minutes, Lowe Speech

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rises Ahead of RBA Minutes, Lowe Speech

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA Minutes, Consumer Confidence - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar rises overnight despite a move lower across Wall Street equities
  • RBA meeting minutes in focus against a rather sparse economic calendar for today
  • AUD/USD briefly breaks above the 50-day SMA, will bulls attempt to clear it?

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar gained overnight against the US Dollar despite a weak overnight performance on Wall Street. Small-cap stocks came under pressure, with the Russell 2000 index shedding 0.45% at the close. A rise in yields was a likely contributor to the downbeat performance, with selling across the government bond market. That saw the 10-year Treasury note’s yield rose above 1.6%, the highest this month.

Upbeat economic data out of China has been a recent bright spot in the global economic story this week. China’s industrial production and retail sales for October crossed the wires on Monday and beat analysts’ expectations while also improving from the prior month. The rosy prints were much needed as China faces a potential slowdown.

Crude oil moved slightly higher overnight after an intraday drop below the high-profile 80 handle was quickly bought up. Oil has faced pressure in recent weeks as optimism over the global economic recovery wanes. Oil is seen as one of the main inflationary drivers in global markets. That has brought political pressure on OPEC leaders – particularly from the United States.

Today’s economic calendar is rather sparse, with only the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest meeting minutes set to cross the wires. RBA Governor Lowe will also speak, which may spur some movement in the Australian Dollar. This is the last round of minutes before next month’s meeting, which will be the last of the year. Inflation will be the key focus of Mr. Lowe’s comments today. The ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence index fell to 106.0 for the week ending November 14, down from 109.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD rose overnight before pulling back after touch the 50-day Simple Moving Average. The upside comes after the formation of a Bullish Engulfing candlestick on the daily chart. Bulls may look to clear the key moving average, which would likely open further upside. Alternatively, a drop lower will see prices move back to the recent monthly low at 0.7276.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook
2021-11-15 21:05:00
Australian Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data, Will AUD/USD React
Australian Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data, Will AUD/USD React
2021-11-15 00:00:00
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
2021-11-12 06:00:00
NZD/USD Gyrates at Support as Economic Strength Bolsters RBNZ Rate Hike Bets
NZD/USD Gyrates at Support as Economic Strength Bolsters RBNZ Rate Hike Bets
2021-11-12 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed