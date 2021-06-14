AUD/USD Eyes RBA Minutes After Iron Ore Rally Fails to Lift Aussie Dollar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Falters at Yearly Open Resistance- FOMC Levels
2021-06-14 18:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
WTI Crude Oil Breakout (Update)
2021-06-14 17:45:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-15 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-14 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Major Breakdown Ahead of Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-14 19:30:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Eyes Trend Support as US Dollar Awaits Fed Dot Plot
2021-06-14 22:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52.
2021-06-15 00:23:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/y0zq7YdcRf
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Meeting Minutes due at 01:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Follow https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/15/Nasdaq-100-Hits-All-Time-High-Hang-Seng-and-ASX-200-May-Follow-.html https://t.co/Wqldw4aXNC
  • RT @FxWestwater: Hello traders! The Weekly Commodities Trading Prep webinar will be pushed 24 hours to Wednesday 2:00 GMT/10:00 pm EST. Joi…
  • Natural gas spot prices have been on the rise, recapturing a key trendline, following the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook. Where can prices head from here? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/yK48nZD1ag https://t.co/rRT4oBDnrK
  • Even in quiet market conditions, you can always find some activity #Philippine stock index (PSEi) up about 13.5% from late May low Expectations of easing lockdowns in the Manila capital region have been a fundamental driver Falling Wedge breakout facing the 61.8% Fib at 6916 https://t.co/VPtB78GRvl
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KPOyPWpuDn
  • Interesting tone update from the Bank of Indonesia ahead of this week's rate decision The CB said yesterday that it sees Rupiah weakening as 'still reasonable' But. it will maintain measures to stabilize the exchange rate See my tech update here - https://t.co/vu89Lt0boZ
  • The US Dollar continues to see varied performance against ASEAN currencies. USD/SGD is consolidating. USD/THB may bounce. USD/IDR and USD/PHP could continue lower.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Ccvcy93t5X https://t.co/cejykWrenF
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Eyes RBA Minutes After Iron Ore Rally Fails to Lift Aussie Dollar Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/06/14/AUDUSD-Eyes-RBA-Minutes-After-Iron-Ore-Rally-Fails-to-Lift-Aussie-Dollar.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/AlQ6…
AUD/USD Eyes RBA Minutes After Iron Ore Rally Fails to Lift Aussie Dollar

AUD/USD Eyes RBA Minutes After Iron Ore Rally Fails to Lift Aussie Dollar

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Iron Ore, Reserve Bank of Australia, FED -Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar eyes Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting minutes
  • Iron ore prices remain near record highs after Chinese mining incident
  • AUD/USD receives bearish technical signal but nearby support eyed

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets may see a positive continuation to Monday trading when regional equity indices traded mostly higher. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar pushed modestly higher overnight versus the US Dollar, with AUD/USD holding above the 0.77 handle after a weak start to the trading week. Wall Street traded higher, with technology stocks outperforming.

However, volatility rose via the VIX index, also known as the market’s “fear gauge”, while the bond price rally lost steam. Treasury yields moved higher as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) prepared for a two-day policy discussion. Fed members are in a growingly difficult spot regarding policy.

After months of calming markets in the face of rising inflationary pressures, the Fed faces a pivotal moment following hotter-than-expected figures in not only inflation, but also price expectations. Will the Fed change its tune regarding the transitory inflation narrative and shift to a hawkish policy outlook? If so, it will likely cause a run in Treasury yields and, in turn, push the US Dollar higher. That outcome would likely have negative implications for global markets, hence the close eye traders have on this week’s policy decision.

Specifically, the Fed’s dot plot – a chart used to communicate its forecast on rates – will be watched closely. The median projection may show a shift left on the timeline for an interest rate hike, with 2023 being the new possible median target. The move would likely rile markets as the war drums of an approaching tightening cycle become audible across trading desks.

Elsewhere, iron ore prices are taking a small step back after prices rose to a fresh record high on China’s domestic futures market. The industrial steel commodity is on track for its third consecutive monthly gain after an iron ore mine in northern China flooded late last week, trapping 13 workers. The Australian Dollar – a typical beneficiary of higher iron ore prices – remained largely subdued, however.

Speaking of the Australian Dollar, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) meeting minutes will cross the wires today. While the minutes may provide further insight into RBA policy makers’ recent decisions, the focus remains on the July meeting when the central bank is expected to alter its quantitative easing program. Fundamentally speaking, the Australian Dollar looks ready to move higher in the coming weeks.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook:

The Australian Dollar has been under pressure against the US Dollar as of late, riding a trendline from the May swing high lower after briefly surging above the former resistance level. A recent bearish crossover between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) cast additional negative technical pressure on the currency pair.

The MACD oscillator is trending lower below its signal line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains slightly below its neutral 50 mark. Support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level could underpin price in the coming days, but a drop lower could see price fall to the June low near 0.7660. Alternatively, a move higher may see resistance at the 38.2% Fib level or the 20- and 50-day SMAs.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

Australian Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Analysis: Losing Steam Ahead of FOMC - Levels for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Technical Analysis: Losing Steam Ahead of FOMC - Levels for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-06-14 14:45:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Q1 GDP, FOMC After Downbeat PSI
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Q1 GDP, FOMC After Downbeat PSI
2021-06-13 23:00:00
Natural Gas Forecast: EIA Storage Report in Focus After Bullish Export Outlook
Natural Gas Forecast: EIA Storage Report in Focus After Bullish Export Outlook
2021-06-11 06:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed