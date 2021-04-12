NZD/USD May Rise as Technical Level, Chinese Trade Balance Shifts into Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk as US Treasury Yields Aim Higher
2021-04-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-12 17:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-12 08:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Bearish Price Series Emerges amid Failure to Test March High
2021-04-12 19:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD April Range Set on Support- Cable Levels
2021-04-12 20:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/ns6TUdfkEA
  • Semiconductor shortage labeled as a top and immediate priority for President Biden - The White House
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/eWXK8yCaI0
  • 8 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 62.6% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Consumer discretionary (+0.56%), real estate (+0.55%) and consumer staples (+0.45%) were among the best performers, while energy (-0.94%) trailed behind. https://t.co/6ld01hQLRm
  • 🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending YoY (MAR) Actual: 5.1% Previous: -5.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • 🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending MoM (MAR) Actual: 0.9% Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending YoY (MAR) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: -5.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending MoM (MAR) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • The US Dollar may extend gains against the Thai Baht. But, its price action within USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR seem to be favoring more range-bound trading conditions. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/DYCLXAFcCr https://t.co/iaI1RZOnSd
  • SEC said to curtail SPAC fervor with discussions on accounting - BBG
NZD/USD May Rise as Technical Level, Chinese Trade Balance Shifts into Focus

NZD/USD May Rise as Technical Level, Chinese Trade Balance Shifts into Focus

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Chinese Trade Balance, Asia-Pacific Markets, NZD/USD - Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets weighing Chinese data and regulatory concerns
  • Chinese March trade balance in focus to gauge global trade situation
  • NZD/USD in focus as price attempts to overcome Rising Wedge resistance
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets may see a neutral open on Tuesday’s trading session following broad losses through regional indexes on Monday. Chinese shares moved lower despite a rally in Alibaba (BABA) shares following a landmark fine of 18.2 billion Yuan by Chinese regulators. The Chinese technology giant rallied on hopes that its regulatory troubles are now in the rearview mirror.

However, investors shifted the focus to other technology stocks, fearing that they may come under the same regulatory scrutiny that befell Alibaba. Those fears dragged on Chinese equities, with the CSI 300 and Hang Seng Index (HSI) dropping 1.74% and 0.86%, respectively. The Chinese Yuan traded nearly unchanged against the US Dollar overnight.

The concern over an increasingly strong regulatory environment combined with woes over a tightening in stimulus efforts from the Chinese government weighed on stocks. New Yuan Loans data for March crossed the wires on Monday, showing banks across China continued to inject liquidity into the economy at a high rate. Chinese banks facilitated 2.73 trillion Yuan in new loans and 3.34 trillion in aggregate financing, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

While China’s credit conditions did show a sharp surge on a monthly basis, when viewed annually versus last March, a time when China was pumping liquidity into markets during the initial Covid pandemic, the figures are more moderate. Outstanding loan growth crossed the wires at 12.6% compared to last year, down from February’s 12.9%. The PBOC is walking a delicate line with the amount of credit in the economy, stating before that it will not let the economy overheat due to excess money in the system.

Today will see more Chinese economic data cross the wires, this time in the form of trade data. China will release its balance sheet on trade for March at 03:00 GMT, with economists expecting a $52.05 billion print, down from $78.2 billion in the prior month. Both imports and exports are expected to pick up, but analysts are expecting an outsized pickup in imports relative to exports. A country’s balance of trade is calculated as exports minus imports.

Outside of China, Australia will see home sales and business confidence data for March released. South Korea’s import and export prices for March are due out. Late Tuesday, New Zealand will release visitor arrivals data for February. A meaningful increase isn’t likely for February, but traders will soon key in on New Zealand tourism and flight data for any upticks in the economy through travel now that a travel bubble between the island nation and Australia has been implemented. Earlier this morning, New Zealand’s electronic retail card spending hit 5.1% YoY for March.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

The New Zealand Dollar is attacking the upper bound of a Falling Wedge pattern after an early month surge in the Kiwi saw NZD/USD rise to the key resistance level. The currency pair is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, which may offer support if bulls continue to pressure the trendline. A drop lower would see the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) begin to shift into focus. Overall, the path higher appears like it may play out, with the MACD rising after breaching above its signal line.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

nzd

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CNH Forecast: Yuan Loans Data May Show China’s Appetite for Stimulus
USD/CNH Forecast: Yuan Loans Data May Show China’s Appetite for Stimulus
2021-04-11 23:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
AUD/USD May Track Higher Following Housing Data, RBA’s Financial Stability Review
AUD/USD May Track Higher Following Housing Data, RBA’s Financial Stability Review
2021-04-08 23:00:00
USD/NOK Remains in Bear Flag; USD/CHF, USD/SEK Break Recent Uptrends
USD/NOK Remains in Bear Flag; USD/CHF, USD/SEK Break Recent Uptrends
2021-04-08 13:19:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish