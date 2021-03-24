NZD/USD Selloff May Continue as Vaccine Rollout Issues, Geopolitical Risks Rise

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar to Four-Month-Highs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-03-24 19:00:00
US Dollar Stays Strong Following In-Line Markit PMI Report
2021-03-24 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-25 00:30:00
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tracks Trendline Resistance to Keep Bearish Trend Intact
2021-03-24 15:00:00
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar could gain versus Emerging Market currencies as Treasury yields rise. A soft core PCE report may cool gains however. USD/THB and USD/PHP are eyeing central bank rate decisions. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3jBpAwvmET https://t.co/d5Du3KVfT4
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (20/MAR) Actual: ¥551.6B Previous: ¥-426.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-24
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (20/MAR) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥-417B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-24
  • The Japanese Yen may continue to rebound robustly against its higher-beta counterparts, as a string of lockdowns in Europe sours market sentiment. Key levels for AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY rates. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/AtojfZ6Uq0 https://t.co/EdIz8GVc2N
  • RT @FxWestwater: $NZDUSD Selloff May Continue as Vaccine Rollout Issues, Geopolitical Risks Rise Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/03/24/NZDUSD-Selloff-May-Continue-as-Vaccine-Rollout-Issues-Geopolitical-Risks-Rise.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.c…
  • (2/2) Looking at similar one that excludes China (#EMXC), it's a more neutral picture Dominant uptrend from 2020 remains intact, but there was a bearish crossover between the 20-day and 50-day SMA Immediate support here 56.81 - 57.59 We shall see if spillovers follow... https://t.co/dtkiOmDfhR
  • (1/2) Things are not looking terribly well for the MSCI #EmergingMarkets Index (#EEM) Prices confirmed a break under rising support from last year's bottom The 52.25 - 53.04 zone was also taken out, exposing 51.13 on the way to 49.77 Chinese #stocks do makeup ~40% of it though https://t.co/5TLfCmUzXM
  • The Dow (the $DIA ETF here) has struggled to mount an earnest recovery. Bounces have been swamped leaving us with larger upper wicks on the daily chart https://t.co/Qo5oBhlfEC
  • 5 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 50.9% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Energy (+2.52%), industrials (+0.73%) and materials (+0.69%) were among the best performers, while communication services (-1.66%) and consumer discretionary (-1.52%) trailed. https://t.co/M2OavQhNzJ
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Evans Speech due at 23:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-24
NZD/USD Selloff May Continue as Vaccine Rollout Issues, Geopolitical Risks Rise

NZD/USD Selloff May Continue as Vaccine Rollout Issues, Geopolitical Risks Rise

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Treasury Auction, North Korea - Talking Points

  • US stocks add to recent losses, with the small-cap Russell 2000 leading the charge lower
  • Five-year Treasury note auction shows increased demand for bonds, sending yields lower
  • NZD/USD selloff may continue after slicing below a key psychological price level
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

US stocks peeled back across the major indexes on Wednesday as demand for US government bonds picked up. Small-cap stocks led the decline during the New York trading session, with the Russell 2000 closing 2.35% lower, its third consecutive loss. Technology stocks also saw heavy losses, reflected in the Nasdaq 100’s 1.68% decline. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 dipped 0.55%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed nearly unchanged after giving up gains into the close.

Yields on Treasuries across the curve continued to shift lower after Wednesday morning’s note auction revealed robust demand for the 5-year. The Treasury Department auctioned $61 billion, with the bid-to-cover ratio – a measure for demand – ticking up to 2.36 from the prior month’s 2.24 level. The 5-year yield dropped 1.55%, while the closely watched 10-year yield moved 0.85% lower.

Russell 2000, 10-year Treasury Yield – 30 Minute Chart

US 10-year yield vs RUT

Chart created with TradingView

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific stocks appear set for a lackluster open after Wednesday’s session saw most major indexes move lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) dropped over 2% on news that the Chinese autonomous region would suspend Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations due to packaging defects. The announcement represented another road bump to the major Asian financial center in its effort to vaccinate its population.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was another big loser, recording its fourth consecutive loss after closing 2.04% lower. South Korea’s KOSPI fared better but still closed in the red with a 0.28% loss. The Australian ASX 200 index was a bright spot in APAC, gaining 0.50%. The upbeat performance came after the country saw better-than-expected PMI figures cross the wires. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the services sector PMI reading for March came in at 56.2, up from 53.4 in the prior month.

AUD PMIS

The Japanese Coast Guard reported early Thursday that North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile. Details remain sparse on the event, and markets appear to be unfazed for now. That may change, however, if these preliminary reports are confirmed, as it would likely increase military tensions in the region with global political implications. The economic calendar for today has an interest rate decision from the Philippines and Mexico. South Korea will also release consumer confidence data.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

The New Zealand Dollar is adding to overnight losses against the US Dollar following the formation of a bearish Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover between the 20- and 50-day SMAs. NZD/USD sliced below its 0.7000 psychological level earlier this week, and more downside may be in store with an increasingly bearish MACD reading.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD

Chart created with TradingView

New Zealand Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Drops as Vaccine-Induced Worries Plague Economic Reopening Hopes
AUD/USD Drops as Vaccine-Induced Worries Plague Economic Reopening Hopes
2021-03-23 23:00:00
NZD/USD May Fall on Technical Signal as APAC Markets Look for Direction
NZD/USD May Fall on Technical Signal as APAC Markets Look for Direction
2021-03-22 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY May See Volatility After BOJ, Fed Decisions
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY May See Volatility After BOJ, Fed Decisions
2021-03-21 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Tumble, Uptrend at Risk? Gold Outlook Remains Bleak
Crude Oil Prices Tumble, Uptrend at Risk? Gold Outlook Remains Bleak
2021-03-19 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish