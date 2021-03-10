Nasdaq 100 Surges As Treasury Yields Recede. NZD/USD Aims Higher

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Volatility Looks to Inflation Data Due
2021-03-09 23:00:00
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-09 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-08 21:35:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Jumps, Bear Market Bounce or Something More?
2021-03-09 17:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open
2021-03-09 14:50:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-09 20:30:00
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
Real Time News
  • It's been a while since I updated my 'risk sensitive curve' according to how pervasive sentiment trends are at any given time. The most sensitive - top of the risk spectrum - now GameStop, Bitcoin and Tesla on my scale https://t.co/bA8X3xdjI5
  • 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 49.1% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Consumer discretionary (+3.80%), information technology (+3.41%) and utilities (+1.27%) were among the best performers, while energy (-1.91%) and financials (-0.86%) lagged. https://t.co/lQKCPvKgcs
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 National People's Congress due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-10
  • The US Dollar may rise against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah as longer-term Treasury yields climb. Will the BoC and ECB help cool bond markets? Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Go8k4YpN8j https://t.co/Bybb75ACXR
  • Will be covering the S&P 500, EUR/USD and USD/JPY Join to see how retail trader positioning signals can influence price trends below: Starts in 45 minutes! https://t.co/pnYvgMtiyR
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Consumer Confidence Index (MAR) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 109.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • SNB Vice Chair: - Premature to consider long-term change in interest rates - SNB has spent 100 B Sfr on foreign currency interventions in the last year - Negative rates, foreign currency interventions remain necessary $CHF
  • Please join @ddubrovskyFX at 19:00 EST/00:00 GMT for a webinar on what traders buy & sell bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/sYonwZFovk
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kaplan Speech due at 23:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • EUR/USD reclaims 1.19 level $EURUSD https://t.co/7Nf9zaYTdN
Nasdaq 100 Surges As Treasury Yields Recede. NZD/USD Aims Higher

Nasdaq 100 Surges As Treasury Yields Recede. NZD/USD Aims Higher

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Nasdaq 100, China CSI 300, NZD/USD -Talking Points

  • Nasdaq 100 surges back from correction territory as Treasury yields recede
  • China’s CSI 300 moves lower despite reports of state-funded support
  • NZD/USD moves higher as the Kiwi takes aim at recapturing a major trendline
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US technology stocks rebounded on Tuesday after a rough start to the week when the Nasdaq Composite sank into correction territory. Tesla rose nearly 20%, helping the Nasdaq 100 index to close over 4% higher in its best performance of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 moved higher as well, closing +0.10%, +1.42% and 1.91%, respectively.

While Tuesday’s tech rally saw optimism surge back in high-flying names like Tesla, the Nasdaq Composite remains nearly 8% off its recent highs. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones has benefited from the rotation away from high-beta stocks as investors reallocate their portfolios as Treasury yields rise. The ten-year Treasury yield fell nearly 5% Tuesday, likely prompting some of the confidence in tech stocks.

Investors will have their eyes on inflation data out of the United States set to cross the wires Wednesday morning, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. Analysts expect a 1.7% print on a year-over-year basis – which will account for a 0.3% rise from the prior month. Rising energy prices are one of the reasons for the higher figure. However, core inflation – which excludes energy and other volatile products – is expected to remain unchanged from the prior month’s 1.4% read.

Nasdaq 100 Index and Daily Percent Change

Nasdaq 100 Index

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia Pacific markets look set to open slightly higher as the pullback in Treasury yields helps to cool portfolio reallocations across the global macro investing landscape. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) climbed 0.81% higher on Tuesday while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose nearly 1%. Australia’s ASX 200 closed 0.47% higher.

However, Chinese stocks may lag their regional counterparts after mainland China’s CSI 300 Index failed to move higher even after reports indicated that state-backed funds began purchasing equities to help prop up the index. Beijing has a track record of intervening in markets and may continue to do so if their recent actions don’t bring the desired effects. The CSI 300 is more than 16% lower from its February swing high. China is expected to release February inflation data during today’s session.

Elsewhere, the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars are moving higher against the Greenback, reflecting the uptick in global sentiment. Market optimism has risen to a point where rate expectations are detaching significantly from central bank expectations in Australia. Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said early Wednesday that market and RBA rate hike expectations are out of line and that it is “very likely” that the cash rate will remain at 0.1% until 2024.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

Despite the recent move higher, NZD/USD remains below a major trendline that was breached last week. Resistance from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the December – February move also appears to be providing resistance. Currently, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is neutrally positioned just below the 50 mark.

A break above the Fib level may likely open the door for prices to test the trendline – which may serve as an area of resistance going forward. A break lower would see the 78.6% Fib and 100-day Simple Moving Average come into focus. The MACD oscillator is skewed to the bearish side but appears to be moderating, evidenced by the histogram rising back toward the center line.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

nzdusd price chart

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Mexican Peso Forecast at Inflection Point - Levels for MXN/JPY, USD/MXN
Mexican Peso Forecast at Inflection Point - Levels for MXN/JPY, USD/MXN
2021-03-09 16:10:00
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
New Zealand Dollar May Fall Further as Stimulus-Driven Yield Climb Continues
New Zealand Dollar May Fall Further as Stimulus-Driven Yield Climb Continues
2021-03-09 00:00:00
AUD/USD Aims to Retake Key Level as Markets Digest US Covid Stimulus News
AUD/USD Aims to Retake Key Level as Markets Digest US Covid Stimulus News
2021-03-08 00:00:00
