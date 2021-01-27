AUD/USD May Rise if Australian Inflation Data Impresses, FOMC in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2021-01-26 16:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-26 22:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: US Crude Oil Price Action Indecisive Ahead of FOMC
2021-01-26 18:48:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-25 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-26 22:30:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
NZD Outperforms, EUR/GBP Back to Key Support, AUD Awaits CPI - US Market Open
2021-01-26 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
2021-01-26 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US daily Covid-19 new cases have fallen to 133,913 on January 25th, marking the lowest reading since November 15th. The 7-day moving average of daily cases has also been declining with the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/01/27/Nasdaq-Poises-to-Rise-with-Hang-Seng-ASX-200-Apple-Earnings-in-Focus.html https://t.co/bn5cYen2i2
  • Apple, Facebook, Tesla advanced in afterhours trade before their earnings release on Wednesday. Here are the EPS forecasts: - Apple: EPS $1.43 (+13.6% YoY) - Facebook: EPS $3.54 (+38.2% YoY) - Tesla: EPS $1.01 (+505.7% YoY)
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Industrial Profits (YTD) YoY (DEC) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 2.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-27
  • The Australian Dollar may be at risk of losses against the New Zealand Dollar after an unexpectedly high NZ inflation reading sent AUD/NZD towards challenging short-term rising trend support. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/PfV9MCIvw1 https://t.co/iLTliBJaXG
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.04%) S&P 500 (+0.09%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.47%) [delayed] -BBG
  • The Bitcoin/Ethereum ratio’s break to its lowest levels since August 2018 suggests that ETH may continue to outperform BTC in the coming weeks. Key levels to watch for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Get your $btc market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/mo3rw7bP4v https://t.co/qKJMkhbdkN
  • Overlooked this past session given the extreme volatility in heavily shorted US stocks: the PBOC warned of an asset bubble as it drained liquidity; the IMF said Biden's $1.9 tln stimulus could add 5ppt GDP to the US over 3 years and ECB made a thinly veiled threat over $EURUSD
  • 🇦🇺 Inflation Rate QoQ (Q4) Actual: 0.9 Expected: 0.7% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-27
  • 🇦🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (Q4) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.7% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-27
  • 🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (DEC) Actual: 0.12% Previous: 0.69% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-27
AUD/USD May Rise if Australian Inflation Data Impresses, FOMC in Focus

AUD/USD May Rise if Australian Inflation Data Impresses, FOMC in Focus

Thomas Westwater, Contributor

Wall Street, AUD/USD, AU Inflation, FOMC – Talking Points

  • Wall Street trading moves lower as investors weigh stimulus odds
  • APAC equity markets look ahead to the US Federal Reserve decision
  • Australian Q4 inflation data may extend AUD/USD gains if data beats
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up early gains on Tuesday and closed in the red by 0.15%, 0.07% and 0.07%, respectively. The Russell 2000 index led stocks lower, closing in the red by 0.62%. The drop in small-cap stocks may reflect growing fears over Covid-induced lockdowns in the US, despite this morning’s upbeat January consumer confidence figure from the Conference Board, released Tuesday morning.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose six basis points to 1.036%, following a sharp drop in US government bond yields on Monday. Concerns are swirling over the chances for more fiscal aid in the United States amid growing pushback from Republican lawmakers. Meanwhile, the White House announced it is stepping up its vaccination distribution efforts after announcing the US will purchase 200 million additional vaccine doses.

S&P 500, 10-Year Treasury Yield, US Dollar – Daily Chart

SPX vs DXY, VS US10y

Chart created with TradingView

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook:

Asia-Pacific markets may extend the risk-off tone seen in Tuesday’s Wall Street session as the same concerns over US fiscal stimulus weigh on investors’ minds. The upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision is another likely driver for Wednesday’s session. After weeks of gains in equity indexes and other risk assets, traders may take a cautious approach leading into the FOMC event.

While the Fed’s benchmark rates are expected to remain unchanged, economists and other market participants will be keying in on Chair Jerome Powell’s language over the economic recovery and the central bank’s balance sheet. Some expect an off chance for a rollback in asset purchases, but a “wait and see” outcome may be more likely, especially with prospects of additional fiscal stimulus following the recent changes across Capitol Hill.

Aussie-Dollar traders will be eyeing Australia’s Q4 inflation rate, which is expected to cross the wires at 00:30 GMT. The Australian Dollar is up nearly half a percent against the Greenback so far this week, and the upside may continue if inflation data impresses. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the consensus forecast is 0.7% on a YoY basis.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

AUD/USD is approaching the upper bound of a Symmetrical Triangle after rising above its 12-day Exponential Moving Average earlier this week. The aforementioned inflation data will likely be a key driver for price action, but momentum appears primed to continue following a bullish MACD crossover. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index is improving within neutral territory.

AUD/USD 4-Hour Chart

AUD/USD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD Outperforms, EUR/GBP Back to Key Support, AUD Awaits CPI - US Market Open
NZD Outperforms, EUR/GBP Back to Key Support, AUD Awaits CPI - US Market Open
2021-01-26 14:35:00
US Dollar Steady, Euro Slips, GBP Benefits From Vaccine Success - US Market Open
US Dollar Steady, Euro Slips, GBP Benefits From Vaccine Success - US Market Open
2021-01-25 14:00:00
US Dollar Firms, Market Sentiment Sours, Oil Prices Dragged Down - US Market Open
US Dollar Firms, Market Sentiment Sours, Oil Prices Dragged Down - US Market Open
2021-01-22 14:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish