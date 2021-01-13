Silver Price Outlook: Falling Treasury Yields Support XAG/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • Mexico reports 1,314 Covid deaths, record daily increase - BBG
  • Natural gas prices received a boost from a colder than average U.S. temperature outlook after abnormally cold weather across Northeast Asia placed pressure on regional LNG suppliers. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/1V3THsissr https://t.co/sr5XyzxHCd
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/ettcWAGoZh
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum have sank lower in recent days as risk appetite across financial markets notably fades. Is this just a mere short-term pullback or has the cryptocurrency bubble finally burst? Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/iEV1tYBEgs https://t.co/jZGCV46C0V
  • US VP Mike Pence tells Pelosi that the 25th amendment is not in the best interest of the country -BBG
  • South Korea’s Kospi index may face headwind from the latest unemployment rate data, which came in at a 10-year high of 4.6% in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The reading is far above economists’ forecast of 4.1%, reflecting a worse-than-expected labor market condition. https://t.co/Yc5a9lM7gH
  • GOP sponsors of censure measure support premise of impeachment - BBG
  • Majority Leader Hoyer says House to vote on impeachment Wednesday -BBG
  • Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/d8Re5anlG5 https://t.co/Km8B3Ajbjc
  • Wow, what a miss. Estimates called for 4.1%. Highest unemployment since January 2010, surpassing peaks in 2020 during the onset of the #coronavirus outbreak This comes after tightening social distancing measures as cases spiked in Dec $USDKRW little changed, eyes on #KOSPI https://t.co/x05yFjUaet
Silver Price Outlook: Falling Treasury Yields Support XAG/USD

Silver Price Outlook: Falling Treasury Yields Support XAG/USD

2021-01-13 00:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor

Silver, Treasury Yields, Political Turbulence - Talking Points

  • Wall Street traders move into small-cap stocks as economic bets improve
  • U.S. political fallout from Capitol Hill riot continues with impeachment efforts
  • Silver moves higher as US Dollar pulls back, but steep losses on the week remain
The New York trading session experienced a choppy day as Wall Street traders mulled over rising Treasury yields, political fallout from last week’s Capitol Hill chaos and increasingly optimistic inflation bets. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones notched small wins at 0.04% and 0.19%, respectively. Technology stocks continued to struggle – likely a result of increased regulatory scrutiny concerns amid the ongoing fallout from last week’s attack in Washington D.C. – with the Nasdaq 100 index dropping 0.08%.

Small-cap stocks, however, extended recent strength. This may be indicating that investors are betting on improved economic conditions in the near term as vaccine distribution accelerates across major economies, with the Russell 2000 index closing 1.77% higher. The improved market optimism is also reflected in the bond markets, evidenced by the 2-year/10-year yield curve steepening to fresh multi-year highs, before moderating into the close as long-dated US government bond yields eased.

Markets are keying in on measures in the U.S. Congress aimed at responding to President Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in inciting last week’s riots. The House is slated to begin debate on impeachment articles Wednesday, a move that is gaining support among Republican lawmakers. A trial in the Senate could possibly last beyond Trump’s term in office, set to expire January 20 when President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as president.

XAG/USD, Russell 2000, US 10-Year Yield – 30-Min Chart

US 10 year yield vs silver

Chart created with TradingView

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Traders largely shrugged off worsening Covid situations across several major APAC economies after Malaysia’s King declared a state of emergency until August in an effort to control the spreading virus. The announcement pulled regional markets down, but most of the damage was contained to Malaysian markets.

Meanwhile, oil prices continue to rise, another sign of improving economic prospects. Brent oil prices gained nearly 2% on Tuesday, extending gains from January 1 to nearly 10%. The rise should bolster the struggling energy sector after the Covid-induced economic contraction last year crushed margins for producers and other energy companies.

Silver is climbing after the US Dollar’s recent multi-day rally fueled declines for the metal, with XAG/USD dropping over 10% until prices caught a bid early Tuesday. The decline from last week’s multi-month high saw gold prices suffer the same fate, also induced by the strong Greenback. USD strength was likely bolstered by short covering in the market, as some traders abandoned a bearish outlook for the currency following the pair of US Senate runoff elections.

Silver Technical Outlook:

XAG/USD is back above the 25.5 handle after dropping as low as 24.35 on Monday. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 24.797 from the August-September move appeared to provide a layer of support after slicing below its 9-day Exponential Moving Average. The 50-day Simple Moving Average also aligned with the Fib retracement and may help support higher lows ahead.

Prices are approaching the 50% pseudo-Fibonacci level, where November’s rally stalled out last year and may serve as an area of resistance once again. The aforementioned 38.2% Fib level would be a level for bulls to defend on the next downswing. The 9-day EMA is quickly approaching prices as it moves lower, which could sap momentum. For now, prices may need to consolidate before another significant move higher.

Silver Daily Chart

silver chart

Chart created with TradingView

XAG/USD Trading Resources:

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

