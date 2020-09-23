News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Selloff to Accelerate? Biden-Trump Race for Florida Tightens
2020-09-23 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-09-23 18:41:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Demand Concerns, Rising US Dollar
2020-09-22 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Jones May Fall, Will Retail Investors Chase the Bottom?
2020-09-23 04:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds, DAX Consolidates, Hang Seng May Form "AB=CD"
2020-09-23 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Gold Fresh Monthly Lows
2020-09-23 14:09:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Key Supports Broken as US Dollar Strengthens
2020-09-23 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-09-23 18:41:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Will Likely Fall Further, FTSE Up
2020-09-23 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • After some divergence, #EmergingMarkets capital outflows are picking up alongside the selloff in the #SP500 Markets may now be increasingly opening up to the consequences of a slowdown in the US spilling outward given a lack of new fiscal stimulus there - https://t.co/gKEdg1GeeZ https://t.co/I5dAptPjyQ
  • #SP500 futures hurtling towards the 200-MA after breaching Bear Flag support Above-average volume in tandem with the RSI snapping below 40 hints at extension of the recent move Implied measured move suggests price could fall as far as the 3000 level. #ES #SPX https://t.co/VdZKgblp3S https://t.co/hXHOIS1oho
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.266%) S&P 500 (-0.317%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.524%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 23:50 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-23
  • Silver prices in freefall... https://t.co/g32kz3VLNi
  • #Silver extends losses over 3.1% heading into Thursday's Asia Pacific trading session
  • South Korean Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-Beom: South Korean stock market volatility may expand. Recent Won gains may be due to Chinese Yuan's rise -BBG
  • What is the outlook for financial markets ahead of the first presidential debate and how are Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump doing in the polls? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/QQwAZTxZFg https://t.co/4zDmzLQZ3j
  • #EURUSD Selloff to Accelerate? Biden-Trump Race for Florida Tightens - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/09/23/EURUSD-Selloff-to-Accelerate-Biden-Trump-Race-for-Florida-Tightens.html
  • $AUDUSD has recorded 4 consecutive down-days for the first time since mid-June, with price collapsing below the 61.8% Fib to support at the June high (0.7064) The last time $AUDUSD recorded losses for five days in a row was during the #Coronavirus Crash in March $AUD https://t.co/RZZ5SGRMnJ
EUR/USD Selloff to Accelerate? Biden-Trump Race for Florida Tightens

EUR/USD Selloff to Accelerate? Biden-Trump Race for Florida Tightens

2020-09-23 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

2020 Election, General Election Data, Florida Polls, Biden-Trump Spread, EUR/USD Analysis - Talking Points

  • EUR/USD selloff may accelerate after pair broke what could be trend-defining support
  • Latest polls show Biden maintaining a strong lead over Trump in general election stats
  • Race for Florida tightening as both campaigns collectively pour over 50 million dollars

41 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Fresh polling data as of September 23 show Former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden strongly ahead of President Donald Trump in general election forecasts. Even conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports show Mr. Biden in the lead, though admittedly the margin is significantly smaller than the 8.75-point average between the other four polls.

2020 US Election Polls

Chart showing polling data

Source: RealClearPolitics

As mentioned in my previous article, a growing number of coronavirus cases may impact how Americans view Mr. Trump’s ability to contain and mitigate the effects of the pandemic. As a result, his shrinking popularity in indirectly help push Mr. Biden’s higher. The Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy will be one of several key topics discussed in the upcoming presidential debate on September 29.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Florida Race Tightening

The race for Florida – a swing state where since 1992 every winner here has gone to the White House – between Biden and Trump appears to be tightening. The latest polls show the former Vice President only 3 points ahead, while ABC News/Washington Post show Trump ahead by 4. Due to the state’s high importance in the race and amount of campaign money allocated here, monitoring what happens in Florida will be critical.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Outlook

Selling pressure in EUR/USD may swell after the pair cleared a key technical threshold, opening the door for further losses and the start of a potentially deep reversal. After invalidating the intersection of two rising support channels – labelled Uptrend 1 and Uptrend 2, respectively – EUR/USD plunged. However, the pair briefly paused at the lower lip of a narrow but critical support range between 1.1698 and 1.1720.

EUR/USD - Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

However, EUR/USD just broke below the lowest tier and is now trading right at the candle where Uptrend 2 originally started. Looking ahead, selling pressure may continue to grow as the pair eye March resistance-turned-support at 1.1448. The pair may catch its breath at this level if the crowd of buyers overwhelm sellers and temporarily put a pause on the selloff.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or@ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Recovering? Biden-Trump Election Betting Spread Widens
Nasdaq 100 Recovering? Biden-Trump Election Betting Spread Widens
2020-09-22 23:00:00
UK to Face Lockdown Rules for as Long as 6 Months, GBP/USD Volatility Persists - US Market Open
UK to Face Lockdown Rules for as Long as 6 Months, GBP/USD Volatility Persists - US Market Open
2020-09-22 12:30:00
USD, GBP, EUR Volatility Ahead of Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks
USD, GBP, EUR Volatility Ahead of Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks
2020-09-22 01:00:00
S&P 500 Teeters on Precipice as Trump Trails Biden in Swing States
S&P 500 Teeters on Precipice as Trump Trails Biden in Swing States
2020-09-21 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed