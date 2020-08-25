AUD/USD Eyes Day 2 of RNC with 69 Days Until US Presidential Election

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: Churning Through Resistance, Breakouts Loom - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-08-25 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-25 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech
2020-08-25 06:39:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range
2020-08-25 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Missed today's session on IGCS where I discussed the outlook for the #SP500, #CrudeOil, $AUDUSD and $USDCAD? Check out the recording below for insight where these may go these next few days here - https://t.co/UAzG0f0v8G
  • The British Pound may face heightened selling pressure as Brexit talks yield no results. The US Dollar’s advance may accelerate after the Jackson Hole symposium but pause on the RNC. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Egef6l3CVO https://t.co/xfczzc3v6Y
  • The Japanese Yen may be readying to extend losses as the Nikkei 225 pressures key resistance. What obstacles does the risk-sensitive AUD/JPY face? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OvnDNmcD3F https://t.co/m4JMU5CefZ
  • - 69 days until the presidential election with Biden still in the lead - US Dollar may tick higher after #RNC and Mike #Pompeo’s speech - #AUDUSD stalling at key inflection range – what happens now? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/25/AUDUSD-Eyes-Day-2-of-RNC-with-69-Days-Until-US-Presidential-Election.html
  • Will the RNC boost the US Dollar? Learn how to trade the impact of geopolitical volatility only on Trading Global Markets Decoded episode "How Politics Impacts the Stock Market" with @ZabelinDimitri: https://t.co/VRGDk2KxF3 https://t.co/FZMheFkaeN
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: N$426M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 7:00 PM ET/11:00 PM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/yMMY3uLzK9
  • What does the Jackson Hole symposium bring with it? Find out from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/jBCESi6Naw https://t.co/FJNBfgT41f
  • Gold price action has faced headwinds over recent trading sessions; the precious metal has pulled back 6.5% from all-time highs recorded earlier this month as interest rates creep up from historic lows. $XAU $GC_F $GLD https://t.co/TPA1Mi0N5T
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (AUG) Actual: 66 Previous: 57 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
AUD/USD Eyes Day 2 of RNC with 69 Days Until US Presidential Election

AUD/USD Eyes Day 2 of RNC with 69 Days Until US Presidential Election

2020-08-25 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD, US Dollar, RNC, Trump, 2020 Election – TALKING POINTS

  • 69 days until the presidential election with Biden still in the lead
  • US Dollar may tick higher after RNC and Mike Pompeo’s speech
  • AUD/USD stalling at key inflection range – what happens now?

69 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The general election is now 69 days away, and President Donald Trump is no closer to narrowing the gap between him and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The recently-concluded three-day DNC saw Biden's net favorability climb higher. Mr. Trump has not yet seen a similar uptick in his figures so far, thouugh the upcoming two days could see a shift in the President’s support.

2020 US Presidential Election Polls

AUD/USD Eyes Day 2 of RNC with 69 Days Until US Presidential Election

Source: RealClearPolitics

Day 2 of RNC

The first night of the Republican National Convention included well-known figures like South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr. and the President himself. Commentary from the event reflected broad support for Mr. Trump as well as critiques of the Democratic party and its nominee. Read more about why the RNC’s lineup this year breaks convention and why it matters.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The Biden campaign is taking aim at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who is scheduled to speak on Tuesday night, though not in his official capacity as aSenate-confirmed presidential appointee. Mr. Pompeo is expected to speak on the achievements of foreign policy under the current administration which could include hints at what outward-facing policy would look like under another 4-year Trump presidency.

AUD/USD Analysis

Concern about the tone and of the Secretary of State could push the US Dollar higher at the expense of sentiment-sensitive currencies like the Australian Dollar. The speech is coming at a time when AUD/USD is hovering below the second layer of a two-tiered inflection range between 0.7181 and 0.7206. The lack of upside follow-through suggests an underlying hesitation to climb higher. Perhaps greater political clarity is the right catalyst to push it higher.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitri on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: Churning Through Resistance, Breakouts Loom - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: Churning Through Resistance, Breakouts Loom - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-08-25 14:15:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech
Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech
2020-08-25 06:39:00
US Dollar Rebound May Extend into Day 1 of RNC. Pompeo to Speak
US Dollar Rebound May Extend into Day 1 of RNC. Pompeo to Speak
2020-08-24 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.