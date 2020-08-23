US Dollar Selling Streak May Pause if RNC Sparks Haven Demand

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-23 20:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Charts & More
2020-08-23 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast for Next Week: Inaction to Turn into Action?
2020-08-22 01:00:00
Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
2020-08-20 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-23 20:00:00
Weekly Gold Price Technical Forecast: Triangle Pointing to Higher Prices Ahead of Jackson Hole?
2020-08-23 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: A Bumpy Road for GBP/USD
2020-08-22 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Beat Expectations Underpinning Recent Sterling Strength
2020-08-21 09:08:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Seasonal Volatility May Fuel JPY Recovery
2020-08-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: USDJPY Bulls Look to PMI Data to Stem the Tide
2020-08-21 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Current market conditions may keep the price of #gold afloat as the #FOMC appears to be on track to retain the current policy at the next rate decision on September 16. Get your #metals update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/Kyj9gTHgsc https://t.co/7yYtFjAzqB
  • - 💵US Dollar may rise if #RNC and Trump comments spark haven demand - 🇺🇸Latest polls show Biden in the lead. His popularity grew after the #DNC - 💵#USD selloff showing signs of exhaustion – temporary pause or reversal? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/23/US-Dollar-Selling-Streak-May-Pause-if-RNC-Sparks-Haven-Demand-.html
  • #GBPJPY rejected at a multi-month swing-high 139.744 after #Brexit talks between Frost and Barnier hit a wall on Friday. The move that day shows how politically sensitive the British Pound is. That same day, preliminary UK PMI data for August showed better-than-expected prints... https://t.co/sABXlPul1v
  • ... and yet GBP/JPY still plunged. As of August 23, the pair is now hovering just below 138.825. If it can't puncture resistance with follow-through, the June uptrend will likely be invalidated.
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/7Tl90Bwdv4
  • Join analyst @DavidJSong at 6:30 PM ET/10:30 PM GMT for your weekly update on key news trading events. Register here: https://t.co/gBlrRpCc55 https://t.co/quUmgbS6cM
  • Multiple time frame analysis follows a top down approach when trading and allows traders to gauge the longer-term trend while spotting ideal entries on a smaller time frame chart. Learn how to incorporate multiple time frame analysis here: https://t.co/HnzQcAXWLU https://t.co/0Crhxf6UnO
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow morning at 8:30am ET on DailyFX! - https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Big technology names like #Apple and #Amazon continue to drag the #Nasdaq 100 higher while bolstering the Dow Jones, but equity strength is very targeted. Still, summer conditions may ward off volatility. Get your #equities update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/KOOeWuhsT4 https://t.co/CW4EdvQ8DM
  • The S&P 500 Index is facing an immediate resistance level at 3,390 – the all-time high. Failing to break above it will likely lead to further consolidation at around 3,200. Get your #equities update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/aoZ1X5oFq2 https://t.co/iUaGZiOtrM
US Dollar Selling Streak May Pause if RNC Sparks Haven Demand

US Dollar Selling Streak May Pause if RNC Sparks Haven Demand

2020-08-23 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Analysis, Republican National Convention, Donald Trump, Trade Wars – TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar may rise if RNC and Trump comments spark haven demand
  • Latest polls show Biden in the lead. His popularity grew after the DNC
  • USD selloff showing signs of exhaustion – temporary pause or reversal?

71 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

With less than three months to go until November 3, incoming polling data on US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden may start to unnerve – or bolster – market sentiment. While the Democratic National Convention did not appear to stir markets, polls taken after the three-day event indicate that Mr. Biden’s net approval was higher after the DNC concluded.

US Dollar Selling Streak May Pause if RNC Sparks Haven Demand

Source: RealClearPolitics

Markets Eye Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention will take place August 24-27, with President Donald Trump speaking every night. This runs contrary to the tradition of having the presidential candidate speak only once, typically only on the night where they formally give an acceptance speech. While breaking away from convention has been Mr. Trump’s modus operandi, the move may hint at an underlying sense of urgency in generating more support.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The latest polling figures and widening lead between Mr. Biden and the President support this narrative. This idea is also reinforced by the RNC lineup: 5 out of the 12 speakers – or 41% – are of the Trump family. Even support within Mr. Trump’s own party appears to be weakening. In an open letter, over 70 former Republican national security officials have officially thrown their support behind Biden and decried Trump’s first term:

"Through [Trump’s] actions and his rhetoric, [he] has demonstrated that he lacks the character and competence to lead this nation and has engaged in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as President."

The strong language is not lost on anyone, and as a result, Mr. Trump may double down on his rhetoric in an effort to galvanize what appears to be ebbing support – and this is where markets may become uneasy. More forceful anti-China sentiment and hints at heightened trade conflicts with Europe and the East Asian giant may temporarily put a pause on the US Dollar’s spectacular decline if such comments catalyze a flight to havens.

Follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri for more updates on the impact of politics on markets!

US Dollar Analysis

Since topping in mid-March at 1.4169, the US Dollar Index – using a currency basket of USD vs JPY, AUD, EUR and GBP – has fallen over 12 percent and is now hovering at a 2-year low. However, price action since August 3 shows that the index has been trading in a relatively directionless manner. The reluctance to slide could mark the beginning of a reversal, though if so, the USD’s gains may be temporarily capped at 1.2630.

US Dollar Currency Basket vs Euro, British Pound, Australian Dollar, Japanese Yen – Weekly Chart

Chart showing US Dollar Index

USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitri on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
2020-08-20 23:00:00
Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Hopes Unravel
Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Hopes Unravel
2020-08-20 06:32:00
S&P 500 and Gold Prices Wobble into Wall Street Close, AUD/USD May Fall
S&P 500 and Gold Prices Wobble into Wall Street Close, AUD/USD May Fall
2020-08-19 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.