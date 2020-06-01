AUD, NZD May Rise With APAC Stocks Ahead of RBA Rate Decision

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
News
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Trump Talks Hong Kong, Gold Up on US Unrest
2020-06-01 03:30:00
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-01 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-06-01 15:30:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Goes Overbought, Finds Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-01 20:08:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
News
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2020-06-01 16:23:00
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
Real Time News
  • #ASEAN currencies (such as SGD, IDR, PHP and MYR) are relatively outperforming the #USD at a stronger pace than the Indian #Rupee vs the Greenback. This is despite notable gains in the MSCI #EmergingMarkets Index. Full $USDINR, #Nifty piece to come later today! https://t.co/n0SlkfnYOV
  • Seasonal factors, oversupply issues and the outbreak of COVID-19 has seen the price of liquefied #naturalgas (LNG) fall to 22-year lows (1.519), with the situation exacerbated by ‘fuller-than-normal’ storage facilities. Get your market update here:https://t.co/VOqfkBQ4aR https://t.co/9gFVefFC3w
  • ⬇️Asia-Pacific Preview⬇️ - Wall Street buoyancy may spill over into Asia as investors shrug at domestic unrest - AUD and #NZD could rise with APAC stocks despite HK risks - #AUDUSD blew past key resistance and may now challenge multi-week swing-high https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/01/AUD-NZD-May-Rise-With-APAC-Stocks-Ahead-of-RBA-Rate-Decision.html
  • 🇰🇷 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final Actual: 1.4% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-01
  • 🇰🇷 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final Actual: -1.3% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-01
  • 🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM Actual: -6.5% Previous: -21.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-01
  • Trumps says he will deploy military if cities, states won't act. Says he is dispatching 'thousands' of armed soldiers -BBG
  • Trump says he recommended governors deploy National Guard, told them to deploy guard to 'dominate' streets -BBG
  • US President Donald Trump: His first duty is to defend the country, people. Instances of violence 'acts of domestic terror'. Mobilizing civilian, military resources to stop rioting -BBG
  • 🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM Actual: -6.5% Previous: -21.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-01
AUD, NZD May Rise With APAC Stocks Ahead of RBA Rate Decision

AUD, NZD May Rise With APAC Stocks Ahead of RBA Rate Decision

2020-06-01 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, RBA Rate Decision, Riots – TALKING POINTS

  • Wall Street buoyancy may spill over into Asia as investors shrug at domestic unrest
  • Australian and New Zealand Dollars could rise with APAC stocks despite HK risks
  • AUD/USD blew past key resistance and may now challenge multi-week swing-high

Wall Street ended its session on an upbeat note with the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones equity indices closing 0.38, 0.66 and 0.36 percent higher, respectively. The risk-on tilt in market mood was also reflected in foreign exchange markets. The commodity-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars surged against their G10 counterparts while the anti-risk Japanese Yen and US Dollar clocked in losses.

The Hong Kong Dollar was among the assets swimming in red amid domestic turmoil as tensions between the US and China heat up over the former British colony. The yield on the 10-year government bond was up almost five percent along with gold. This could have been due to increased expectations of Fed easing amid growing domestic unrest that market participants appear in large part to be ignoring.

AUD, NZD May Rise With APAC Stocks Ahead of RBA Rate Decision

Google searches for “Protest” and “Riots” surged to levels not seen since August 2019, though the market reaction then relative to now was quite different. Last year, protests caused selling pressure to swell in risk-oriented assets while anti-risk currencies like the US Dollar and Japanese Yen rose. Now, the dynamic is reversed in an environment of surreal optimism despite precarious fundamentals.

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Looking ahead into Asia, Tuesday’s trading session may start off on an upbeat note following the rosy session in Wall Street. This buoyancy may support gains in the cycle-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars along with US equity futures and APAC stocks. Their rise, however, may come at the expense of the anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen.

With a relatively light-data docket ahead, the biggest known event risk to monitor in Asia will be the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate decision where policymakers are expected to hold the Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) and 3-year yield target at 0.25 percent. You can join live coverage of the event here. Commentary from officials may elicit volatility in AUD crosses. HKD may continue to fall on domestic unrest.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

AUD/USD blew past former resistance-turned-support at 0.6642 (gold-dotted line) and may now seek to retest one of two key shelves ahead (purple-dotted lines). The first barrier to clear will be the mid-January swing-high at 0.6911. If that obstacle is invalidated, AUD/USD may challenge the multi-month high at 0.7032 where the pair had previously stalled before experiencing a decline it is now attempting to recover from.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

