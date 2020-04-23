Australian Dollar Stalled as Gilead Virus Drug Trial Disappointed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Plunges Below 1.08 as EU Summit Flops
2020-04-23 18:56:00
EUR/CHF Testing Most Important Level in Currency Markets - US Market Open
2020-04-23 12:49:00
News
EUR/CHF Testing Most Important Level in Currency Markets - US Market Open
2020-04-23 12:49:00
Will Crude Oil Trade Negative Again, and Is it Really Worth Less Than Nothing?
2020-04-23 11:00:00
News
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-23 21:15:00
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally at Key Long-Term Uptrend Resistance
2020-04-23 16:30:00
Gold Price Eyes Well Defined Technical levels -XAU/USD Forecast
2020-04-23 10:11:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
2020-04-23 08:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • #PBOC cuts rate on one-year targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) to 2.95% from 3.15% -bbg
  • #USDMXN Achieves Bullish Breakout, #USDZAR Tests New Highs ⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/24/USDMXN-Achieves-Bullish-Breakout-USDZAR-Tests-New-Highs.html
  • J.C. Penny is in advanced talks for bankruptcy financing -BBG
  • The $AUD looks vulnerable against its US counterpart after a rise to retest 2020 downtrend resistance brought a break below the upswing’s defining support. Get your AUD/USD technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/uA8J69RIjh https://t.co/hGmgNkIikr
  • China reports 6 additional #coronavirus cases on April 23, 2 of which are imported -BBG
  • The Japanese Yen has fought back quite strongly against the US Dollar with the pair now hovering at what’s been an important prop since mid-March. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/NqRniA1Kon https://t.co/IZCUJhZXPD
  • FX Update: $AUDUSD and $NZDUSD appearing to capitulate lower with #SP500 futures remaining depressed in early Asia trade - https://t.co/SzwZCs2Us4 https://t.co/U9z3uVmtQt
  • Duterte says the country is running out of funds - BBG #coronavirus
  • $USDPHP #PHP https://t.co/WzPDlaI8Xv
  • President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte extends lockdown to May 15 - BBG #coronavirus
Australian Dollar Stalled as Gilead Virus Drug Trial Disappointed

2020-04-23 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Dow Jones, Gilead Sciences, Coronavirus – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Australian Dollar rose, trimmed gains as stocks turned lower
  • Gilead Sciences coronavirus drug trial disappointed for now
  • S&P 500 futures pointing lower heading into Friday’s session

Australian Dollar Gains Despite Late Slump on Wall Street as Gilead’s Drug Trial Disappoints

The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar and similarly-behaving New Zealand Dollar were some of the best-performing major currencies on Thursday. Most of their gains occurred during the Asia Pacific and European trading sessions as risk appetite improved. Upside momentum faded during the North American session as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed +0.17% and -0.05% by the close.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Sentiment deteriorated after reports crossed the wires that Gilead’s antiviral drug – Remdesivir – failed its first trial for coronavirus patients. One week ago, markets soared as the biotechnology company first noted the drug’s potential impact on COVID-19 patients. The report did caution that there was a lack of a control group which made “interpreting the results more challenging”.

Elsewhere the Euro was one of the worst-performing G10 currencies after a slew of dismal Euro Area PMIs crossed the wires. Further compounding regional growth fears was the EU summit ending without an agreement on a stimulus package. The US Dollar was relatively mixed as investors largely brushed aside disappointing US PMI figures for April which plummeted in the worst decline on record.

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

S&P 500 futures are pointing cautiously lower heading into Friday’s Asia Pacific trading session. This is despite the Federal Reserve announcing further measures to increase intraday credit availability and the House passing the threshold to pass a $484 billion stimulus package. As these updates were released, Google announced a sizeable decrease in marketing budgets as Boeing hinted at cutting jobs on plunging demand.

US President Donald Trump did mention that he could extend distancing guidelines until the Summer during his press conference today. A combination of these developments could have resulted in market sentiment fading despite US virus case growth slowing to its softest pace this month. Further hesitation from investors could spell a mixed session in the coming hours.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 29
( 00:04 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

AUD/USD continues to consolidate after prices broke through key rising support from March’s bottom – parallel pink lines on the 4-hour chart below. Key resistance sits at 0.6385 while support at 0.6250. A push above the former exposes the current April high at 0.6445 while a turn lower risks paving the way for a reversal of the uptrend from last month.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% -1% 4%
Weekly 7% 23% 16%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD 4-Hour Chart

Australian Dollar Stalled as Gilead Virus Drug Trial Disappointed

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

