Mexican Peso Price Drops on Fitch Downgrade, Australian Dollar at Risk

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-04-15 17:23:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Technical Breakout to Offer Guidance
2020-04-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Major Technical Targets Reached - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-15 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Gains As Coronavirus Recession Fears Bite
2020-04-15 06:02:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Topping Out
2020-04-15 08:00:00
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Asia AM) The Mexican #Peso sank as #Fitch downgraded Mexico’s credit rating, $USDMXN rose towards resistance. The Australian Dollar may fall with stocks. also facing a local jobs report $AUDUSD #AUD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/04/15/Mexican-Peso-Price-Drops-on-Fitch-Downgrade-Australian-Dollar-at-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/MfpN8xoeFh
  • RT @jessefelder: 'If we regard gold as the continuing true measure of monetary stability, it suggests that stock markets’ gains in the almo…
  • Rising short exposure among retail traders has coincided with recent gains in global equity indexes such as the #Dow Jones, #DAX 30 and #CAC 40. If this trend persists, prices could remain lifted.Get your #equities market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OGAz9MqQHD https://t.co/2OTWaLImZj
  • RT @NickTimiraos: Pressure is building on Treasury to launch a backstop of nonbank mortgage servicers with the Fed given liquidity pressure…
  • The $NZD has recoiled sharply lower after testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. An upswing may be giving way to bearish resumption.Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/d47RuNepMs https://t.co/wkJUeCTCjE
  • Wall Street Futures pointing lower heading into Thursday Asia Pacific trade: S&P 500 (-0.53%) Dow Jones (-0.55%) Nasdaq (-0.43%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Trump: Small business program has processed $300b in loans, Congress must boost funding for small business loans -BBG
  • US President Donald Trump: Will announce new virus guidelines tomorrow. Reopening states to be safe, may exceed expectations -BBG
  • S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/15/spx500-sinks-on-earnings-as-oil-price-flops-us-dollar-jumps.html https://t.co/XXXfHk0Ux3
  • The COVID-19 Pandemic and the Fed's Response (via @LibertyStEcon) 'the pandemic is fundamentally a health crisis, and ultimately requires a medical resolution. Nonetheless, FOMC policy actions are important for alleviating the economic fallout' Link: https://t.co/IQKICg4P1l https://t.co/wJpwOaSziP
Mexican Peso Price Drops on Fitch Downgrade, Australian Dollar at Risk

Mexican Peso Price Drops on Fitch Downgrade, Australian Dollar at Risk

2020-04-15 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Mexican Peso, USD/MXN, Australian Dollar, Wall Street, Retail Sales – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Mexican Peso sinks on Fitch ratings downgrade, USD/MXN eyes resistance
  • Dow Jones sinks but selling pressure ebbed despite dismal US retail sales
  • Asia Pacific stocks may weaken. Australian Dollar may fall, eyeing jobs data

Mexican Peso Sinks as Fitch Downgrades Credit Rating, Australian Dollar Weakens

The Mexican Peso fell over one percent against the US Dollar after Fitch downgraded Mexico’s credit rating to ‘BBB-‘ from ‘BBB’. This is one notch above non-investment grade which places the nation on the precipice of junk status. The outlook remained stable however. Mexico’s economy, like most nations, is under pressure as growth, trade and output slows amid the coronavirus. It’s top trading partner, the US, is no exception.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD/MXN - broadly speaking - was already aiming higher prior to this announcement due to the pessimistic shift in financial markets on Wednesday. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed -2.20% and -1.86% to the downside respectively. Taking a look at currencies, the haven-linked US Dollar and anti-risk Japanese Yen soared. The growth-oriented Australian Dollar and similarly-behaving Canadian Dollar weakened.

Most of the losses in equities occurred during the Asia Pacific and European trading sessions. During North American hours, downside momentum appeared to fade despite dismal US retail sales data. The -8.7% m/m decline in March was the worst on record and is worrying news from the world’s largest economy. This is because consumption is the largest component of GDP at about two-thirds.

In short, the longer the duration of social distancing measures and as businesses stay closed, the harsher the anticipated recession could be. Yet, this does raise the question of whether or not the nation could need further stimulus. As the onslaught of worse-than-expected data continues, policymakers may prescribe further relief measures. This could be why stock markets have generally risen broadly this month.

Thursday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Prior to Thursday’s Asia Pacific trading session, US President Donald Trump continued to hint that the nation may be heading to a sooner-than-anticipated easing of social distancing measures. He said that the data suggests the country “passed the peak on new cases”. Despite this, Wall Street futures are pointing notable lower. If local conditions are improving, that may lessen the scope for further stimulus.

Should APAC shares follow US stocks lower, the Australian Dollar could be at risk. AUD/USD is also closely eyeing the upcoming Australian jobs report. Overnight implied volatility for the pair is at its highest point this month. A softer-than-expected outcome may compound selling pressure in the Aussie, but down the road the currency may stay focused on the broader trend in equities.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 16
( 01:04 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Live Data Coverage: Australia Employment Change
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Mexican Peso Technical Analysis

USD/MXN has bounced off rising support which can be traced back to March – pink line on the 4-hour chart below. This also follows the emergence of positive RSI divergence as the pair broke above near term falling resistance from early April – red line below. This places USD/MXN facing the former inflection point from the middle of last month which could make for a range of resistance between 24.4068 to 24.6432.

USD/MXN 4-Hour Chart

Mexican Peso Price Drops on Fitch Downgrade, Australian Dollar at Risk

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Pare Gains As Coronavirus Recession Fears Bite
Crude Oil Prices Pare Gains As Coronavirus Recession Fears Bite
2020-04-15 06:02:00
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
Gold Prices Hit 7-Year Top on Corvid Worries Despite China Trade Beats
Gold Prices Hit 7-Year Top on Corvid Worries Despite China Trade Beats
2020-04-14 06:22:00
US Dollar Forecast: SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP Eye Earnings Season, China GDP
US Dollar Forecast: SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP Eye Earnings Season, China GDP
2020-04-14 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.