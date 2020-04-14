We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, EUR/USD
2020-04-14 19:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Deal Dwarfed by Crude Oil Demand Woes
2020-04-14 20:31:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
2020-04-13 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Lifts Despite Grim IMF Economic Outlook for 2020
2020-04-14 17:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Gold Prices Soar to Multi-Year Highs; Potential Drivers For The Next Leg Higher
2020-04-14 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout at Risk- GBP/USD Levels
2020-04-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It was a pleasure to talk to you Dimitri https://t.co/7YhcdPnIU6
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Westpac Consumer Confidence (APR), Actual: -17.7% Expected: N/A Previous: -3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-15
  • The $AUD is testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. Near-term technical positioning hints resistance may be held. Get your AUD/USD market update @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/9dAzAJxEm0 https://t.co/1KOAHSt4hI
  • Market snapshot: #AUD, #NZD modestly down while anti-risk #JPY is rising against G10 counterparts
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Westpac Consumer Confidence (APR) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-15
  • RT @elerianm: Via @Bopinion : My reaction to the interesting material published today by the #IMF. #economy #markets @IMFNews #coronavirus…
  • RT @kgreifeld: Short bets against the biggest high-yield ETF ($HYG) are close to a record even after the Fed's backstop https://t.co/EN3w47…
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ddubrovskyFX discusses traders' positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395
  • Will be resuming the discussion on global equities and talking about what aggressive short bets could say about the prevailing trends. Signup in the link below! https://t.co/ZpQs6XULjz
  • (Asia AM) The British Pound rose as the US #Dollar sank, extending the $GBPUSD uptrend towards key resistance. Wall Street climbed as investors brushed aside warnings from the #MF and US banks #USD #EarningsSeason - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/04/14/British-Pound-Gains-US-Dollar-Sinks-Despite-IMF-and-Bank-Warnings.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/qggOQnyn2w
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings

British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings

2020-04-14 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

British Pound, GBP/USD, US Dollar, Wall Street, IMF, Earnings – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • British Pound gains as haven-linked US Dollar sinks and stocks soar
  • Markets brushed aside economic warnings from IMF and US banks
  • GBP/USD uptrend in focus, APAC stocks may rise as Aussie gains

British Pound Gains as US Dollar Sinks and Wall Street Bounce Continues

The British Pound was one of the best-performing major currencies as the haven-linked US Dollar was the worst. Investor sentiment rebounded from Monday as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed 2.39% and 3.06% higher respectively. The aggressive bounce on Wall Street off last month’s low continues despite a slew of warnings about the future of economic health.

Over the past 24 hours, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its latest world economic outlook report. The institution forecasted that the globe may see the deepest recession since the Great Depression almost a century ago. Meanwhile earnings season kicked off as major US banks envisioned a rough economic recovery. While the S&P 500 climbed, financial stocks relatively disappointed as well as energy ones.

Rather the focus for investors seemed to remain on slowing US coronavirus case growth despite the rise in fatalities. Investors often look to the world’s largest economy as a proxy for global growth. In this regard, markets may be betting on a sooner-than-anticipated reopening of businesses. Meanwhile major local airline stocks received a boost in afterhours trade as the Treasury reached an agreement on aid for large carriers.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Asia Pacific benchmark stock indexes may follow Wall Street higher on Wednesday. During Trump’s daily press briefing, he hinted at efforts to reopen the economy. He said that he will authorize each state governor to implement a plan and that some may reopen before May 1.

Prior to his press conference, Anthony Fauci – the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - said the target date is “a bit overly” optimistic for many parts of the nation. An upbeat session may bode well for the growth-linked Australian Dollar. This may also keep pressuring the US Dollar.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 22
( 00:04 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

British Pound Technical Analysis

The British Pound continues to adhere to key rising support against the US Dollar – as expected. On the GBP/USD 4-hour chart below, this is the pink line that was formed when the pair bottomed in March. The pair may be on its way to retest lows from early last month which could make for an inflection point between 1.2726 – 1.2769. A close under rising support exposes 1.2485.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 3% -3%
Weekly -1% 7% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD 4-Hour Chart

British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Hit 7-Year Top on Corvid Worries Despite China Trade Beats
Gold Prices Hit 7-Year Top on Corvid Worries Despite China Trade Beats
2020-04-14 06:22:00
US Dollar Forecast: SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP Eye Earnings Season, China GDP
US Dollar Forecast: SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP Eye Earnings Season, China GDP
2020-04-14 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
2020-04-13 23:00:00
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Breakout High in Place?
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Breakout High in Place?
2020-04-13 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.