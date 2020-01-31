We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2020-01-30 18:56:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-01-29 23:41:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Soars on BoE, Yen at Risk After WHO Coronavirus Conference
2020-01-31 00:00:00
Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2020-01-30 18:56:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Soars on BoE, Yen at Risk After WHO Coronavirus Conference
2020-01-31 00:00:00
S&P 500, US Dollar Pressured as Treasury Yield Curve Inverts (Again)
2020-01-30 18:32:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Price Outlook: Eyes on Fed Repos
2020-01-30 19:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Imminent – GLD Trade Levels
2020-01-30 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Crashes 17% - Can Support Stymie a Slip into Bear Market?
2020-01-30 23:28:00
Gold Prices Rise Again as Market Eyes Next WHO Coronavirus Meet
2020-01-30 06:46:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Non-manufacturing PMI (JAN) due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 53.0 Previous: 53.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Manufacturing PMI (JAN) due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 50.0 Previous: 50.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Composite PMI (JAN) due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 53.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Private Sector Credit (YoY) (DEC), Actual: 2.40% Expected: 2.30% Previous: 2.40% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • The $AUD is at risk to declines against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen, with trader positioning supporting the downside scenario for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY after the Fed.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ccbQgrNtoj https://t.co/eVTnaCl4k9
  • #Brexit update: UK's Boris Johnson wants a Canada-like trade agreement with the EU - The Times
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Private Sector Credit (YoY) (DEC) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.30% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • The British Pound and $GBPUSD soared after the Bank of England left rates unchanged. #SP500 futures hint the #Yen may fall after the #WHO #coronavirus conference calmed markets #BoE - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/01/31/GBPUSD-Soars-on-BoE-Yen-at-Risk-After-WHO-Coronavirus-Conference.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/xA2HVnLarv
  • 🇬🇧 GBP GfK Consumer Confidence (JAN), Actual: -9 Expected: -9 Previous: -11 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • It was the best performing stock in the S&P with 146 percent return for all of 2019 https://t.co/XwX5oM1GPp
GBP/USD Soars on BoE, Yen at Risk After WHO Coronavirus Conference

GBP/USD Soars on BoE, Yen at Risk After WHO Coronavirus Conference

2020-01-31 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

British Pound, GBP/USD, Coronavirus, S&P 500, Japanese Yen – Asia Pacific Market Open

British Pound Soars on the BoE as the S&P 500 Recovers on the WHO Coronavirus Conference

The British Pound was the best-performing major currency on Thursday as the Australian Dollar fell. Ahead, the anti-risk Japanese Yen may be at risk. GBP/USD rose after the Bank of England left rates unchanged at 0.75%. The markets were close to evenly split on expectations of a cut, leaving half of investors on the wrong end of the outcome. In this case, the surprise sent local bond yields and Sterling to the upside.

Towards the end of the Wall Street trading session, there was a notable improvement in market sentiment. This occurred during the World Health Organization (WHO) news conference on the coronavirus. The WHO left a more-optimistic tone on the Wuhan virus outbreak despite declaring an international health emergency. Investors seemed to have been calmed that they did not recommend restrictions on travel or trade.

The S&P 500 rallied alongside sentiment-linked crude oil prices and local government bond yields, sending USD/JPY and NZD/JPY higher. Yet most of the damage to market mood had been done by that point, leaving the AUD and NZD down for the day. Likewise the anti-risk Japanese Yen and similarly-behaving Swiss Franc ended the day generally higher after a rather pessimistic Asia trading session.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for equities in the first quarter?
Get My Guide

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – Australian Dollar, China PMI, Japanese Yen

Top-tier economic event risk during the Friday APAC session will arguably be January Chinese manufacturing PMI. The markets will get an insight into the impact of the coronavirus on regional surveys of growth in the industrial sector. A worse-than-expected outcome may send the Australian Dollar lower. China is Australia’s largest trading partner and souring conditions in the former may impact the latter.

Australian private sector credit will also cross the wires and may follow the trend of local data tending to surprise to the upside as of late. Those included the most recent Australian jobs and CPI report. More of the same may help offset weakness in AUD/USD if there is a disappointment in Chinese PMI later on. With that in mind, regional bourses may follow Wall Street higher, denting the anti-risk Japanese Yen.

British Pound Technical Analysis

GBP/USD bounced on rising support from November and appears to be clearing a Symmetrical Triangle formation. The latter is typically a continuation pattern hinting that a resumption of the prior trend could be at hand. That may take the pair towards the falling trend line from June 2015. Descending through support on the other hand exposes the low from December at 1.2905.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for Sterling in the first quarter?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD Soars on BoE, Yen at Risk After WHO Coronavirus Conference

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Rise Again as Market Eyes Next WHO Coronavirus Meet
Gold Prices Rise Again as Market Eyes Next WHO Coronavirus Meet
2020-01-30 06:46:00
Japanese Yen Rally May Extend After Fed Inspired Risk Aversion
Japanese Yen Rally May Extend After Fed Inspired Risk Aversion
2020-01-30 00:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bears to Face FOMC – Trade Levels
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bears to Face FOMC – Trade Levels
2020-01-29 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise Again Despite Virus Fears, Fed Meet Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Rise Again Despite Virus Fears, Fed Meet Eyed
2020-01-29 07:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.