We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast - Battling Short-Term Technical Indicators
2019-12-23 10:45:00
EUR/USD Prices Overturn Bullish Outlook as US Dollar Rallies
2019-12-23 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Follows Bearish Technical Cues. AUD, NZD Prices Rise
2019-12-24 00:00:00
US Dollar Longs Slashed, GBP/USD Shorts Reduced Sharply, CAD Reversal Persists - COT Report
2019-12-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Keeps USD in Broad Range But Still Looks Pressured
2019-12-23 02:13:00
Japanese Yen Pressured as Big Problems Seem to Fade
2019-12-22 10:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top 5 Most Volatile Events of 2019: Charts & Themes to Remember
2019-12-23 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout or Breakdown? - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-23 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top 5 Most Volatile Events of 2019: Charts & Themes to Remember
2019-12-23 20:00:00
Gold Upside Persists, Oil Remains Bullish, Copper Goes Net Long - COT Report
2019-12-23 12:05:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-23 18:40:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE https://t.co/sujaxevJqE
  • Heads up traders! As we head into the holidays, market action is probably going to be fairly tepid amid low liquidity. However, as ever, remain aware: thinner liquidity opens the door to violent volatility if there are sudden #tradewar or other fundamental risks hitting the news.
  • Natural Gas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/qbLCv6RP0H https://t.co/s2FNYpOKag
  • In Q1 of 2019 @JMcQueenFX wrote on a $70 price target for crude #oil - a level that has been tested a few times since. This can positively or negatively impact a wide variety of currency rates. Find out currencies may be impacted by rising oil prices here: https://t.co/kdOAEHlTJb https://t.co/3svDqGN7fc
  • Crude #oil is ranked among the most liquid commodities in the world, meaning high volumes and clear charts for oil trading. How can you trade oil smartly? Get your tips here: https://t.co/RgaIpk8Hem #OOTT https://t.co/si5bLuCpLR
  • The $CAD and crude #oil are strongly correlated. How does this correlation work? Find out here: https://t.co/wj3VtjM6e6 #OOTT https://t.co/SjBbJYdVP1
  • What are the top differences between #WTI and #Brent? learn how to trade crude oil better here: https://t.co/gbFAOWPEbQ #OOTT https://t.co/rxgjBCjpdl
  • Stock market volatility can lead to some very bright opportunities. Do you know how to identify the most volatile stocks? Read up for an in-depth exploration on stock volatility and the best practice tips for trading them here: https://t.co/I7wKJDv9D0 https://t.co/6Ygpij4TDs
  • Price stability and economic development are the primary goals of the SNB (Swiss National Bank). Traders ought to keep up with the SNB’s latest changes since it can cause large shifts in the $CHF. Learn how to navigate this safe-haven currency here: https://t.co/4mQD5StbU1 https://t.co/MWY1rQKI2l
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/kh5DZvduqD $XAUUSD https://t.co/RBw03OWX5P
GBP/USD Rate Follows Bearish Technical Cues. AUD, NZD Prices Rise

GBP/USD Rate Follows Bearish Technical Cues. AUD, NZD Prices Rise

2019-12-24 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • GBP/USD sees follow-through on bearish technical signals, no-deal Brexit fears
  • The pro-risk Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar gain on China tariff cuts
  • S&P 500 trimmed gains as US durable goods orders shrink by the most since May
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the British Pound?
Get My Guide

British Pound Reversal Continues as AUD/USD, NZD/USD Rise

The British Pound was the worst-performing major on Monday in relatively thin trading conditions ahead of year-end holidays. Sterling has been succumbing to selling pressure lately as fears of a “no-deal” Brexit have been on the rise. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to legally prevent an extension to the withdrawal transition period ever since obtaining a strong Conservative majority in Parliament.

The appeal of GBP was also relatively diminished as actions from China to cut tariffs on various products fueled risk appetite. That fueled the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar higher at the front-end of the session. Though the “risk-on” appetite somewhat cooled on Wall Street as the S&P 500 largely trimmed its upside gap and ended the day just 0.09 percent to the upside.

Dismal US economic data could have been the culprit. Durable goods orders unexpectedly shrunk 2.0 percent y/y in November looking at preliminary estimates. That was the sharpest drop since May. Most of the losses could be traced to aircraft shipments amid the ongoing issue with Boeing’s 737 Max jetliner. Yet, machinery orders fell 1.6% y/y which was the most since April.

This data could speak to the tough road ahead despite progress in US-China trade talks as negotiations move on to sticky issues such as intellectual property. The Canadian Dollar underperformed on disappointing local GDP data, as expected. However, the Loonie trimmed some of its losses as WTI crude oil prices were on the rise during the US trading session.

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

With that in mind, Asia Pacific equities such as the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 could be looking to a mixed start on Tuesday. The focus for foreign exchange markets will likely remain on risk trends absent major economic event risk. Keep in mind that year-end illiquid conditions could make for sudden and dramatic volatility around breaking political headlines, especially on the US-China trade front.

British Pound Technical Analysis

As expected, GBP/USD accelerated its top after the emergence of bearish technical signals. Prices have just taken out key support at 1.2950 which has opened the door to testing the November low at 1.2769. This is underpinned by GBP/USD’s break under near-term rising support from October. The pair is down about 3 percent since its rally on the UK General Election.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 5% 3%
Weekly 35% -30% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of the Day – GBP/USD

GBP/USD Rate Follows Bearish Technical Cues. AUD, NZD Prices Rise

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Drift Lower Despite US-China Trade Hopes
Crude Oil Prices Drift Lower Despite US-China Trade Hopes
2019-12-23 07:27:00
EUR/USD Prices Overturn Bullish Outlook as US Dollar Rallies
EUR/USD Prices Overturn Bullish Outlook as US Dollar Rallies
2019-12-23 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
GBP/USD Rate Reversal May Accelerate as NZD/USD Price Rises
GBP/USD Rate Reversal May Accelerate as NZD/USD Price Rises
2019-12-20 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.