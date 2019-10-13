We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-13 13:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-13 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-13 07:00:00
GBP Braces For Brexit Turmoil, EU Summit: Will There be a Deal?
2019-10-13 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY May Reverse as AUD/USD Follows Post US-China Trade Talks
2019-10-13 23:00:00
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-13 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Constrained by Pattern, Long-term Resistance
2019-10-11 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-13 13:00:00
Oil Prices to Stay Afloat for as OPEC Emphasizes December Meeting
2019-10-12 10:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Ethereum pivot points (daily) – S3: 179.36, S2: 180.42, S1: 180.78, R1: 181.84, R2: 182.54, R3: 183.6 - https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Possible cause of #USDSGD's turn lower was despite the easing measure from the MAS, was because it was less dovish than what markets had anticipated https://t.co/yIo3gsZh0Z
  • RT @JPan_IG: Singapore #MAS slightly reduce the rate of appreciation of the SGDNEER policy band, as broadly expected. No change to width an…
  • #USDSGD fell after the Monetary Authority of Singapore reduced the slope of the currency band and eased policy. - BBG Read more about the MAS and Singapore Dollar here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/09/03/The-Singapore-Dollar-and-MAS-What-is-SGD-and-How-to-Trade-it.html?QPID=30472&CHID=9 https://t.co/QLvjN4NKer
  • RT @stlouisfed: The @KansasCityFed index of momentum in labor markets fell to 0.55 in September, marking the fourth consecutive month of de…
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow morning at 8:30am ET on DailyFX! https://t.co/RgnsklZ2Gl
  • (CORR) Since late July, the economic news flow from Australia has been increasingly over-performing relative to economists’ expectations. -Citi #AUD
  • Since late September, the economic news flow from Australia has been increasingly over-performing relative to economists’ expectations. -Citi #AUD
  • The $SGD is driven by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages exchange rate instead of short-term interest rates. Learn more on the $SGD and how to trade it from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/eWLM9XZs5Y https://t.co/KgJosGQZV6
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) USD/JPY May Reverse as AUD/USD Follows Post US-China Trade Talks $USDJPY $AUDUSD #tradetalks - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/13/USDJPY-May-Reverse-as-AUDUSD-Follows-Post-US-China-Trade-Talks.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Ciav3a4SMM
USD/JPY May Reverse as AUD/USD Follows Post US-China Trade Talks

USD/JPY May Reverse as AUD/USD Follows Post US-China Trade Talks

2019-10-13 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • Markets seemed underwhelmed by phase 1 of US-China talks
  • Asia Pacific markets may retrace recent gains as AUD falls
  • USD/JPY could turn lower given fading upside momentum

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

Markets Somewhat Disappointed in US-China Trade Talks

The conclusion of US-China trade talks on Friday left the markets somewhat disappointed as the S&P 500 trimmed upside progress. In particular, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index closed near its upside gap. Something to keep in mind of heading into these discussion was that markets spent the past 48 hours rallying in anticipation. Thus, investors needed further upside surprise to fuel their risk appetite.

In short, there was a partial deal reached between the two economic powerhouses, but a full one will have to wait. This does mean that the US will withhold from raising tariffs against China this week by 5 percent. Friday’s negotiations were part 1 of 3 phases where Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could sign a deal at the APEC meeting in Chile during the middle of November.

This does mean that until then, sentiment will be left vulnerable to stray headlines regarding trade updates. This uncertainty may have been what cooled the rally in the sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars as the anti-risk Japanese Yen gained. The British Pound meanwhile was the best-performing major as the latest headlines continued fueling hopes of a Brexit deal this month.

Monday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

With that in mind, this could perhaps result in a bittersweet mood in financial markets at the start of the new week as major benchmark stock indexes retrace some of their upside progress. That may in-turn offer a boost to the anti-risk Japanese Yen at the expense of the AUD and NZD. Also, at an unspecified time later today, China’s trade data for September will cross the wires.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

The Japanese Yen might have lost ground to the US Dollar, but USD/JPY once again struggled to breach key horizontal resistance at 108.48. The pair continues to show hesitation to commit to an upside break above the critical descending trend line from May. This is as negative RSI divergence shows fading upside momentum. This can at times precede a turn lower, opening the door to a retest of 107.21 – 106.78.

Want to learn more about where the Japanese Yen may go? Check out our USD/JPY Q4 forecast!

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY May Reverse as AUD/USD Follows Post US-China Trade Talks

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Brace for More Trade Talks and Key Drilling Data
Crude Oil Prices Brace for More Trade Talks and Key Drilling Data
2019-10-11 03:30:00
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
2019-10-10 23:00:00
Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Stalls but Risk Remains– Trade Levels
Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Stalls but Risk Remains– Trade Levels
2019-10-10 15:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.